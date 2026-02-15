ETV Bharat / state

'It Can Happen Today Or In 2 Months. What's The Hurry?' Minister Chhagan Bhujbal On NCP Merger

Nashik: Senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and cabinet minister Chhagan Bhujbal said the decision on merging the two factions of NCP can happen today or in two months.

Bhujbal said, "I don't understand why there is a discussion about merger every day. The merger can be done today. It can be done in a month or in two months. What is the reason for hurrying? Sunetra Pawar has taken charge as Deputy Chief Minister and we will soon elect her as the party national president. After this, the party will discuss the merger. Since the new captain has come, let all sit and work together. Then we will see what to do".

After NCP president and former Deputy CM Ajit Pawar died in a plane crash on January 28, reports surfaced that the party was considering a merger with the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar).