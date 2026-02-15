'It Can Happen Today Or In 2 Months. What's The Hurry?' Minister Chhagan Bhujbal On NCP Merger
Chhagan Bhujbal said decision on NCP merger will be taken after Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar is appointed as party national president.
Nashik: Senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and cabinet minister Chhagan Bhujbal said the decision on merging the two factions of NCP can happen today or in two months.
Bhujbal said, "I don't understand why there is a discussion about merger every day. The merger can be done today. It can be done in a month or in two months. What is the reason for hurrying? Sunetra Pawar has taken charge as Deputy Chief Minister and we will soon elect her as the party national president. After this, the party will discuss the merger. Since the new captain has come, let all sit and work together. Then we will see what to do".
After NCP president and former Deputy CM Ajit Pawar died in a plane crash on January 28, reports surfaced that the party was considering a merger with the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar).
NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) president Shashikant Shinde claimed in an article in the party mouthpiece that the party's leadership will go to 'Ajitdada' after the merger. Also, some leaders of the party said that the official announcement on the merger was to be made on February 12. Bhujbal said there is no point in talking about what some NCP MLAs told regarding the merger.
Bhujbal said, "Now that a new captain has been appointed, the leaders will look into the issue. Party will hold a meeting of the MLAs. The merger has can happen today, in one month or in two months. Why are you in a hurry?"
MP Sunetra Pawar was elected as the leader of the legislative party of Ajit Pawar-led NCP faction on January 31. In 2023, Ajit Pawar, along with several party MLAs joined the Mahayuti coalition government, comprising the BJP and the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.
