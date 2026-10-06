ETV Bharat / state

ISRO Wants To Take An Indian To Moon And Bring Him Back Within 2047, Says Scientist Hutton

The students with college officials at the event. ( ETV Bharat )

Coimbatore: Former director of the Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre (LPSC), ISRO, R Hutton on Monday spoke about ISRO's Moon Mission and also said the construction of the rocket launch complex in Kulasekarapatnam will be completed by next year.

On the occasion of Space Week, the Krishna College of Engineering and Technology, Kuniyamuthur, Coimbatore district, in collaboration with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), organised a space exhibition on Monday, October 5. This exhibition, which will continue till October 7, will feature models of rockets, spacecraft and satellites. In particular, a model of the Gaganyaan project spacecraft is also on display. The aim of the organisers is to explain the space programmes and the functioning of spacecraft to college students. Seminars are also being held on Indian space programmes, new technologies in the space sector, and jobs in the space sector. As many as 30 halls have been set up to explain rocket launches with practical demonstrations.