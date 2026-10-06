ISRO Wants To Take An Indian To Moon And Bring Him Back Within 2047, Says Scientist Hutton
Former director of the LPSC, ISRO, R Hutton said that while AI is important, fundamental principles are also very integral to science.
Published : October 6, 2026 at 2:39 AM IST|
Updated : October 6, 2026 at 2:53 AM IST
Coimbatore: Former director of the Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre (LPSC), ISRO, R Hutton on Monday spoke about ISRO's Moon Mission and also said the construction of the rocket launch complex in Kulasekarapatnam will be completed by next year.
On the occasion of Space Week, the Krishna College of Engineering and Technology, Kuniyamuthur, Coimbatore district, in collaboration with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), organised a space exhibition on Monday, October 5. This exhibition, which will continue till October 7, will feature models of rockets, spacecraft and satellites. In particular, a model of the Gaganyaan project spacecraft is also on display.
The aim of the organisers is to explain the space programmes and the functioning of spacecraft to college students. Seminars are also being held on Indian space programmes, new technologies in the space sector, and jobs in the space sector. As many as 30 halls have been set up to explain rocket launches with practical demonstrations.
Speaking to reporters after inaugurating the space exhibition, Hutton said, "While artificial intelligence is important, fundamental principles are also very important in science. Students should not just read books but also use laboratories to understand and learn science."
"Work is underway to send an Indian to space by 2028. While 5 modules are planned for India's space station, work is underway on 2 modules. Our dream is to take an Indian to the moon and bring him back by 2047," he said.
Government school students from the surrounding areas of Coimbatore, along with their teachers, are eagerly attending this space exhibition. Thousands of school students are also expected to visit the space exhibition. College students are answering the doubts of the school students. The exhibition can be visited for free every day from 9 am to 6 pm.
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