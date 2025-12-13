ETV Bharat / state

ISRO's 'Space On Wheels' Exhibition Reaches Meerut

Meerut: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)'s 'Space on Wheels' exhibition aimed at creating awareness and curiosity among people about space science and technology arrived in Meerut on Saturday.

Retired ISRO scientist Paresh Sarvaiya, who is leading the exhibition said that as part of the outreach program by ISRO, the Space on Wheels' exhibition travels to different states and remote areas of the country to educate rural communities about ISRO's missions.

ISRO scientists with space models inside ISRO's 'Space On Wheels' exhibition bus (ETV Bharat)

“This special 'Space on Wheels' has been created for this purpose. It makes it easy to understand ISRO's journey. As part of this program, a space exhibition organized by the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre in Ahmedabad has been set up in Meerut for three days,” he said.

Showcasing ISRO's journey

Sarvaiya said that the exhibition also showcases the journey of the Indian Space Research Organisation's journey over the years and the advances made by the country in space exploration.

“In the 1960s, ISRO scientists used to transport rocket parts on bicycles. Satellites were transported using bullock carts. From then until now, we have reached the stage of launching Gaganyaan. It showcases everything from the launch of Aryabhata(first satellite launched by ISRO in 1975) to launch vehicles like PSLV and GSLV,” he said.