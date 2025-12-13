ISRO's 'Space On Wheels' Exhibition Reaches Meerut
The exhibition is being held in Meerut for three days as part of ISRO's outreach program to create awareness among people about space science.
Published : December 13, 2025 at 3:07 PM IST
Meerut: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)'s 'Space on Wheels' exhibition aimed at creating awareness and curiosity among people about space science and technology arrived in Meerut on Saturday.
Retired ISRO scientist Paresh Sarvaiya, who is leading the exhibition said that as part of the outreach program by ISRO, the Space on Wheels' exhibition travels to different states and remote areas of the country to educate rural communities about ISRO's missions.
“This special 'Space on Wheels' has been created for this purpose. It makes it easy to understand ISRO's journey. As part of this program, a space exhibition organized by the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre in Ahmedabad has been set up in Meerut for three days,” he said.
Showcasing ISRO's journey
Sarvaiya said that the exhibition also showcases the journey of the Indian Space Research Organisation's journey over the years and the advances made by the country in space exploration.
“In the 1960s, ISRO scientists used to transport rocket parts on bicycles. Satellites were transported using bullock carts. From then until now, we have reached the stage of launching Gaganyaan. It showcases everything from the launch of Aryabhata(first satellite launched by ISRO in 1975) to launch vehicles like PSLV and GSLV,” he said.
He further added that they have also included a module of the launch vehicle prepared for Gaganyaan. The vehicle also features models of remote sensing satellites, communication satellites, and navigation satellites to make it easier for people to understand space science.
Addressing students' curiosity
Scientist Rahul Garg from the Delhi Earth Station said that their main objective is to provide all the necessary information to students and other curious visitors seeking knowledge about space science through the team of scientists. Sarvaiya added that they are visiting as many cities as possible to raise awareness among students.
“We are reaching small towns where children are very curious. Our vehicle is traveling across North India, covering states from Jammu and Kashmir to Gujarat. We are reaching all the states, including Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Bihar”.
What students say
Student Geet Tyagi, who visited Space on Wheels, said that he got to know about everything from the establishment of ISRO to future launches, all in one place.
Students Kavisha Singh, Kavya, and Abhinav Tomar said that all their queries were answered by the ISRO team. They said that the team of scientists also explained to them how joining ISRO would benefit them.
