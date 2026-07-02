ETV Bharat / state

ISRO Hq In Bengaluru Receives Bomb Threat Email, Turns Out To Be Hoax

Bengaluru: A bomb threat email was sent to the headquarters of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) in Bengaluru on Thursday.

The email triggered an extensive security operation at the space centre, prompting authorities to evacuate the premises as a precaution.

As soon as the matter came to light, police along with the bomb disposal team and dog squad reached the spot and inspected the building and its premises. After the entire ISRO office was searched, the office staff heaved a sigh of relief as it was confirmed that it was a fake message.

Sources said the message from an unknown person was received in the office mail at around 4 am. The message said that a bomb had been planted in the ISRO office and was about to explode. The staff saw the mail at around 1 pm and were shocked for a moment. Officials said they took the threat seriously and launched a comprehensive search operation. However, the teams did not find any suspicious objects during the exercise. A senior police officer later confirmed that the threat was declared a hoax.