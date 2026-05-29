ETV Bharat / state

ISRO Begins Preparations For Chandrayaan-4 and 5; Moon Soil And Rock Samples To Be Brought To Earth

Bhopal: Riding on the success of Chandrayaan-2 and Chandrayaan-3, scientists at the Indian Space Research Organisation are now preparing for Chandrayaan-4 and Chandrayaan-5, with plans to bring lunar soil and rock samples back to Earth and further study the possibility of water on the Moon.

The information was shared by ISRO director Prakash Chauhan during a visit to Bhopal. He said ISRO has set a target of 2028 for Chandrayaan-4, and scientists are actively working toward the mission. “Chandrayaan-4 will be a sample return mission. A robotic system will land on the Moon, collect samples of lunar soil and rocks using robotic arms, and bring them back to Earth. This will make detailed analysis much easier,” he said.

He added that ISRO has been continuously studying various aspects related to the Moon and that Chandrayaan-2 continues to deliver valuable results. According to him, the Chandrayaan-2 orbiter has found evidence of buried ice beneath four permanently shadowed craters near the Moon’s south pole, strengthening indications of the presence of water on the lunar surface.

ISRO is also preparing for Chandrayaan-5, which will focus on exploring water, ice and other resources near the Moon’s south pole. The mission will be conducted jointly by ISRO and the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA).

Officials said Chandrayaan-5 will be a lander-rover mission. The lander is being developed by ISRO, while the rover is being built by JAXA. It will be deployed near the Moon’s south pole. Dr. Chauhan noted that the rover for Chandrayaan-5 will be heavier than those used in the previous Chandrayaan missions.