ETV Bharat / state

Israeli Tourists Celebrate Rosh Hashanah With Community Prayers, Reading Of The Torah In Rajasthan's Pushkar

Ajmer: Israeli tourists in Rajasthan's Pushkar celebrated their traditional Jewish New Year, Rosh Hashanah, with communal prayers, festive meals, and the reading of the Torah.

The tourists also attended a community lunch after prayers at Bekhbad in the presence of Israeli religious leader Simson Godstrin.

Hanuman Bakolia, manager of Bekhbad House in Pushkar, said Israelis have a deep affinity for Pushkar and celebrate their festivals here. As usual, the Israeli Bekhbad House held a community prayer on September 11 to mark Rosheshnah (New Year). The three-day festival was also celebrated at Bekhbad House during which Israeli tourists participated in community prayers and a community meal with their religious leader, and also read the Torah together.