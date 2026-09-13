Israeli Tourists Celebrate Rosh Hashanah With Community Prayers, Reading Of The Torah In Rajasthan's Pushkar
The tourists also attended a community lunch after prayers at Bekhbad in the presence of Israeli religious leader Simson Godstrin
Published : September 13, 2026 at 9:39 PM IST
Ajmer: Israeli tourists in Rajasthan's Pushkar celebrated their traditional Jewish New Year, Rosh Hashanah, with communal prayers, festive meals, and the reading of the Torah.
The tourists also attended a community lunch after prayers at Bekhbad in the presence of Israeli religious leader Simson Godstrin.
Hanuman Bakolia, manager of Bekhbad House in Pushkar, said Israelis have a deep affinity for Pushkar and celebrate their festivals here. As usual, the Israeli Bekhbad House held a community prayer on September 11 to mark Rosheshnah (New Year). The three-day festival was also celebrated at Bekhbad House during which Israeli tourists participated in community prayers and a community meal with their religious leader, and also read the Torah together.
At the conclusion of Rosh Hashanah, all the Israeli tourists departed from Bekhbad House and headed to Jaipur Ghat (Sunset) on Sunday evening.
The Israeli tourists shared messages of world peace, harmony, mutual respect, and support in difficult situations. Godstrin stated that the message should be shared by all religions so that future generations can learn from it, avoiding the wrong path and living their lives in love and harmony.
The Panchkund area of Pushkar is called "Mini Israel" during the tourist season. This is because Israelis constitute the majority of foreign tourists visiting Pushkar. Pushkar also has the Israeli religious site Bekhabad while Ajmer has an Israeli cemetery.
Also Read
Jewish Holiday To Begin Soon: When Is Passover 2025, How Long Does It Last? All You Need To Know