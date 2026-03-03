ETV Bharat / state

Israeli Tourists Celebrate Purim In Pushkar, Express Concern For Families Back Home

By Priyank Sharma

Ajmer: The sacred pilgrimage town of Pushkar in Rajasthan is currently witnessing a vibrant confluence of colours and cultures. While local residents and Indian tourists are gearing up for Holi celebrations, Israeli tourists are celebrating their traditional festival of Purim. However, beneath the festive cheer, visible lines of concern remain due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

Rising tensions and the war-like situation in the Middle East have directly impacted Pushkar’s tourism industry. Due to several international flight cancellations, the number of foreign tourists visiting during Holi has declined compared to last year. Tourist guide Giriraj Parashar noted that although Pushkar’s Holi is world-famous, many international guests were unable to arrive due to flight cancellations, affecting hotel business.

However, the heavy influx of domestic tourists has kept the markets bustling. More than 2,000 foreign tourists are in Pushkar this year to participate in Holi, including a significant number of Israeli visitors.

Holi And Purim Celebrated Together

Despite these tense global conditions, Pushkar’s streets are echoing with a message of unity. Israeli tourists are celebrating Purim alongside locals. The festival, which began on the evening of March 2, will continue until March 3. Around the Israeli prayer centre “Beit Chabad”, lively activity prevails. Foreign tourists can be seen applying gulal to one another and dancing to the beat of drums, fully immersed in Indian culture.