Israeli Tourists Celebrate Purim In Pushkar, Express Concern For Families Back Home
Rising Middle East tensions lead to cancelled international flights, reducing foreign arrivals, yet domestic tourists keep Pushkar hotels and markets bustling.
Published : March 3, 2026 at 10:34 AM IST
By Priyank Sharma
Ajmer: The sacred pilgrimage town of Pushkar in Rajasthan is currently witnessing a vibrant confluence of colours and cultures. While local residents and Indian tourists are gearing up for Holi celebrations, Israeli tourists are celebrating their traditional festival of Purim. However, beneath the festive cheer, visible lines of concern remain due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.
Rising tensions and the war-like situation in the Middle East have directly impacted Pushkar’s tourism industry. Due to several international flight cancellations, the number of foreign tourists visiting during Holi has declined compared to last year. Tourist guide Giriraj Parashar noted that although Pushkar’s Holi is world-famous, many international guests were unable to arrive due to flight cancellations, affecting hotel business.
However, the heavy influx of domestic tourists has kept the markets bustling. More than 2,000 foreign tourists are in Pushkar this year to participate in Holi, including a significant number of Israeli visitors.
Holi And Purim Celebrated Together
Despite these tense global conditions, Pushkar’s streets are echoing with a message of unity. Israeli tourists are celebrating Purim alongside locals. The festival, which began on the evening of March 2, will continue until March 3. Around the Israeli prayer centre “Beit Chabad”, lively activity prevails. Foreign tourists can be seen applying gulal to one another and dancing to the beat of drums, fully immersed in Indian culture.
Concern for Loved Ones, Peace In Pushkar
While Israeli tourists in Pushkar are enjoying the festivities, they are also deeply concerned about the safety of their families back home. Israeli tourist Eagle, who lives on a Kibbutz, has five children and 14 grandchildren, and said he calls home every hour to check on his family. Becoming emotional, he said, “This is not an easy time for us Israelis, but the people here give us courage.”
Nikki, who has been visiting Pushkar for the past 24 years, said she brings several Israeli women with her each time. “My family is in Haifa. Of course, I worry for them, but the warmth of Pushkar and the love of its people give us strength. Holi and the local culture here are incredible,” she said.
Tourist Mike also expressed hope that the difficult period will soon pass and happiness will return to the world.
Domestic Tourists Support Hospitality Sector
According to Pushkar Hotel Association president Praveen Pratap Singh, despite cancellations by foreign tourists, most hotels and resorts are fully booked. He credited Indian tourists, who have arrived in large numbers to celebrate Holi, for sustaining the industry.
While Middle East tensions have affected tourism, Pushkar’s spirit of brotherhood and celebration continues to colour the town vibrantly.
Also Read:
- Fragmented Iran Unites After Khamenei Assassination; Will Muslim Neighbours Align With US-Israel Against Tehran Or Stay Neutral?
- Evacuation Of Indian Citizens From Gulf Underway: IndiGo, SpiceJet To Operate Flights From Jeddah, UAE Today
- QatarEnergy Halts LNG Production; Energy Prices Surge As Tanker Disruptions And Facility Shutdowns Rattle Global Supply