Israeli Tourist Gang Rape Case: Three Get Death Penalty

Gangavathi (Koppal): In a significant judgment, the District Additional and Sessions Court in Gangavathi of Karnataka's Koppal has sentenced three men to death for the gang rape of two women, including an Israeli national, and the murder of a tourist. The court also awarded life imprisonment for five related charges.

The verdict was pronounced at 3.10 pm on Monday by Judge Sadanand Nagappa Naik. As the sentence was read out, the accused, who were present in court, broke down in tears.

The case involved the rape of an Israeli woman and a local woman, the murder of a tourist, and an attempt to murder two other tourists by pushing them into the Tungabhadra Left Bank Canal. The two survivors were an American national and a tourist from Maharashtra.

While delivering the judgment, the court considered charges of rape, murder, robbery, criminal conspiracy, assault and other offences. The judge imposed the death penalty under Section 301 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) in one case and life imprisonment in five others. The convicts have been identified as Mallesh alias Handi Malla Ayyappa Dasar, a labourer from Sai Nagar in Gangavathi, mason Chetan Sai Kameshwar Rao, and Sharanappa alias Sharanabasavaraj.

Public prosecutor Nagalakshmi said a copy of the order would be submitted to the Karnataka High Court for confirmation, after which the sentence would be carried out in accordance with the law.

First Such Verdict in Gangavathi Court

According to lawyers associated with the case, this is the first time in the history of the Gangavathi court that a death sentence has been delivered within six months of the case being committed to trial. The incident took place on March 6, 2025, and the police had 90 days to file the chargesheet. After the chargesheet was filed in the lower court, the matter was committed to the district court, which completed the trial and pronounced judgment within six months.