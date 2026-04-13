ETV Bharat / state

Israeli Tech Brings Apple Farming To The Plains Of Bihar : Cool Harvest In A Hot Climate

Nawada: The fragrance of apples has now begun to waft through the air in a Bihar village in Nawada as Vinay Prabhakar, a government teacher from Sakulchak village, has pioneered the cultivation of apples.

One might be thinking that apples typically grow only in cold regions like Himachal Pradesh and Kashmir. However, with the advent of Israeli technology, such notions are fast becoming obsolete. It is now possible to cultivate apples even in hot climates. Vinay Prabhakar has planted approximately 250 saplings of special varieties - such as 'Anna' and 'Dorsett Golden' procured from Israel in his orchard in an arid Bihar village.

An apple farm in Nawada in Bihar (ETV Bharat)

The courage and conviction of this teacher turned farmer has yielded a fortune like never before. Vinay Prabhakar has earned an annual income of ₹30 to ₹34 lakhs. With the advent of Israeli technology, agricultural practices are fast changing.

"'Anna' and 'Dorsett Golden' varieties have been specifically developed for regions with low winter chill requirements. After two years of arduous effort, these trees have finally started bearing fruit. The most fascinating aspect is that these apples ripen in the month of June, precisely when market prices are skyrocketing. This initiative has not only brought me a newfound identity but has also kindled hopes for substantial profits," said Vinay Prabhakar.

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