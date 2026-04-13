Israeli Tech Brings Apple Farming To The Plains Of Bihar : Cool Harvest In A Hot Climate
One teacher defied the heat to build an apple orchard, transforming Bihar’s agricultural landscape.
Published : April 13, 2026 at 2:09 PM IST
Nawada: The fragrance of apples has now begun to waft through the air in a Bihar village in Nawada as Vinay Prabhakar, a government teacher from Sakulchak village, has pioneered the cultivation of apples.
One might be thinking that apples typically grow only in cold regions like Himachal Pradesh and Kashmir. However, with the advent of Israeli technology, such notions are fast becoming obsolete. It is now possible to cultivate apples even in hot climates. Vinay Prabhakar has planted approximately 250 saplings of special varieties - such as 'Anna' and 'Dorsett Golden' procured from Israel in his orchard in an arid Bihar village.
The courage and conviction of this teacher turned farmer has yielded a fortune like never before. Vinay Prabhakar has earned an annual income of ₹30 to ₹34 lakhs. With the advent of Israeli technology, agricultural practices are fast changing.
"'Anna' and 'Dorsett Golden' varieties have been specifically developed for regions with low winter chill requirements. After two years of arduous effort, these trees have finally started bearing fruit. The most fascinating aspect is that these apples ripen in the month of June, precisely when market prices are skyrocketing. This initiative has not only brought me a newfound identity but has also kindled hopes for substantial profits," said Vinay Prabhakar.
What is Israeli Technology, and How Does It Work?
In the field of agriculture, Israeli technology is regarded as a global benchmark. Its primary advantage lies in its ability to yield exceptional crop harvests even with limited resources and minimal water usage. This technology primarily emphasises three key elements: drip irrigation, mulching, and precise nutrient management.
Under the Drip Irrigation method, water is delivered directly to the plant roots, drop by drop, thereby ensuring absolutely zero wastage of water. Mulching involves the process of covering the soil surface to help retain moisture for extended periods and to prevent the growth of unwanted weeds and wild vegetation. Plants are provided with fertilisers and essential supplements at the right time, tailored to their specific needs.
Vinay said that if anyone wished to undertake apple farming in warmer regions, it is crucial to keep certain key factors in mind.
- First and foremost, one has to choose the right variety capable of bearing fruit even with minimal chilling requirements. For regions with warm climates, 'Anna' and 'Dorsett Golden' are the most excellent choices
- Loamy soil is ideal for apple cultivation; however, ensure that water does not stagnate in the field. An efficient drainage system is essential for the crop's health
- When establishing an orchard, maintain a minimum gap of 10 to 12 feet between two plants to ensure they have ample space to spread and grow
- Opt for 'drip irrigation' rather than traditional irrigation methods. This ensures that the plant roots receive a regular supply of water precisely according to their needs
- Do not forget to prune the trees regularly to ensure proper growth and maximise fruit production. This process also helps strengthen the tree's structural framework.
According to Vinay Prabhakar's experience, the initial cost for this type of cultivation is approximately ₹600 per sapling, to which a transportation cost of about ₹40 is added. However, this investment serves as a gateway to substantial future earnings. In the initial years, a single tree yields approximately 40 kilograms of apples. As the tree matures (typically after about 5 years), this yield increases to between 120 and 135 kilograms.
Vinay Prabhakar's humble but bold experiment has now evolved into a major source of inspiration for farmers across the entire region. Today, farmers from every corner of Bihar are flocking to Nawada to visit his orchard and gain an understanding of this 'Apple Model.'
This story stands as living proof that if farmers are willing to break away from traditional norms and embrace modern technology and innovative ideas, farming can be saved from becoming a loss-making venture. If similar emphasis is placed on promoting technology and scientific farming practices in other parts of Bihar, the day is not far when Nawada will be recognised as a veritable 'Apple Hub.'