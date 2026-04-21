ETV Bharat / state

Israeli Rabbi And Family Depart Under Heavy Security As Rajasthan's Chabad House Shuts Temporarily

Ajmer: 'Bed Chabad', a religious site for Israeli tourists in Rajasthan's Pushkar, considered one of the region's sensitive religious locations, has closed for a period of four months owing to the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

Israeli Rabbi Shimshon Goldstein, accompanied by his wife and children, has departed for Israel under tight police security. A special flight was arranged for the Rabbi and his family to ensure their safe return to their home country. Bed Chabad is now scheduled to reopen in September.

Hanuman Prasad Bakolia, the manager of Bed Chabad, stated that Rabbi Shimshon Goldstein, his wife Zelda Goldstein, and their children, along with Rabbi Yigal Gupchik and his wife Geulah Gupchik (from the Jaipur Chabad House) and their children, have departed for Israel amid heavy police protection.

He confirmed that this Israeli religious site will remain closed for approximately four months. Bakolia explained that, owing to the war, a special flight was arranged to facilitate their return home, ensuring they could reach their country safely.

He noted that the special flight facility was provided to them from Jaipur. Bakolia added that security at Bed Chabad will remain stringent even after the Rabbi and his family return. The Israeli Embassy also conducts periodic security assessments of the site, he said.

A Place of Worship for Israeli Tourists