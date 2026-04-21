Israeli Rabbi And Family Depart Under Heavy Security As Rajasthan's Chabad House Shuts Temporarily
Bed Chabad manager Hanuman Prasad Bakolia said the facility serves as the primary religious site for Israeli tourists visiting Pushkar.
Published : April 21, 2026 at 4:45 PM IST
Ajmer: 'Bed Chabad', a religious site for Israeli tourists in Rajasthan's Pushkar, considered one of the region's sensitive religious locations, has closed for a period of four months owing to the ongoing conflict in West Asia.
Israeli Rabbi Shimshon Goldstein, accompanied by his wife and children, has departed for Israel under tight police security. A special flight was arranged for the Rabbi and his family to ensure their safe return to their home country. Bed Chabad is now scheduled to reopen in September.
Hanuman Prasad Bakolia, the manager of Bed Chabad, stated that Rabbi Shimshon Goldstein, his wife Zelda Goldstein, and their children, along with Rabbi Yigal Gupchik and his wife Geulah Gupchik (from the Jaipur Chabad House) and their children, have departed for Israel amid heavy police protection.
He confirmed that this Israeli religious site will remain closed for approximately four months. Bakolia explained that, owing to the war, a special flight was arranged to facilitate their return home, ensuring they could reach their country safely.
He noted that the special flight facility was provided to them from Jaipur. Bakolia added that security at Bed Chabad will remain stringent even after the Rabbi and his family return. The Israeli Embassy also conducts periodic security assessments of the site, he said.
A Place of Worship for Israeli Tourists
Bed Chabad closed its doors on Monday and will remain closed for the next four months. Prior to this, the site had been open in Pushkar for the preceding eight months. Bakolia explained that the facility serves as the primary religious site for Israeli tourists visiting Pushkar.
"The center typically remains open for only eight months of the year, while it is closed for rest of the four months. During these eight months, Israeli religious leader Simson Goldstein and his wife, Zelda Goldstein, reside here with their children. In accordance with Israeli religious traditions, daily prayers and worship services are conducted here throughout this period. Additionally, Israeli festivals are celebrated here," Bakolia said.
He noted that Pushkar witnesses a constant flow of Israeli tourists. While staying in Pushkar, Israeli tourists perform their worship and prayers at the Bed Chabad center, adhering to Israeli religious customs.
Manager Bakolia expressed that Israeli tourists share a deep connection with Pushkar. "They regard Pushkar as their second home. This is the reason why Israeli nationals constitute the largest demographic among the foreign tourists visiting Pushkar. Consequently, the Bed Chabad House operates in Pushkar specifically to cater to Israeli tourists," he said.
He further mentioned that several Israeli citizens have chosen to get married in Pushkar, while many others have established business ties within the town.