Israeli National Held With Live Ammunition At Kangra Airport Sent To Two-Day Police Remand
Kangra SP Kulbhushan Verma said a case has been registered under Section 25(1)(A) of the Arms Act, and the foreign national would be grilled intensively.
Published : September 16, 2026 at 7:41 PM IST
Dharamshala: A court in Himachal Pradesh's Dharamshala on Wednesday sent an Israeli national to two days' police custody for further questioning in connection with the recovery of live cartridges at Kangra Airport.
The man, identified as Leve Yonatan, was apprehended at the airport on Tuesday evening with live cartridges in his baggage during the security check before boarding a SpiceJet flight.
Kangra Superintendent of Police (SP) Kulbhushan Verma said airport security personnel informed the police about the seizure. "On Tuesday, the security in-charge of Kangra Airport informed the Gaggal police station that live cartridges had been recovered from the luggage of an Israeli national, Leve Yonatan, during the security check," he said.
Upon receiving the information, Gaggal Police Station House Officer (SHO) rushed to the airport with a team to investigate the matter. The probe so far has revealed that Yonatan was scheduled to travel from Dharamshala to Delhi on a SpiceJet flight, Verma said.
An X-ray scan of his bag detected live cartridges, following which a case was registered under Section 25(1)(A) of the Arms Act at Gaggal police station in connection with the incident. "The accused person would undergo an intensive interrogation regarding the ammunition during the remand," he added.
The police also recorded the statement of SpiceJet security in-charge Rohit Soni and have informed the Israeli Embassy in Delhi about the matter, he added.
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