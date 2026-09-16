ETV Bharat / state

Israeli National Held With Live Ammunition At Kangra Airport Sent To Two-Day Police Remand

Dharamshala: A court in Himachal Pradesh's Dharamshala on Wednesday sent an Israeli national to two days' police custody for further questioning in connection with the recovery of live cartridges at Kangra Airport.

The man, identified as Leve Yonatan, was apprehended at the airport on Tuesday evening with live cartridges in his baggage during the security check before boarding a SpiceJet flight.

Kangra Superintendent of Police (SP) Kulbhushan Verma said airport security personnel informed the police about the seizure. "On Tuesday, the security in-charge of Kangra Airport informed the Gaggal police station that live cartridges had been recovered from the luggage of an Israeli national, Leve Yonatan, during the security check," he said.