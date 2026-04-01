Israel US War On Iran Hits Medical Tourism In Haryana As Foreign Patients Footfall Drops 25%
Hospitals that regularly cater to patients from countries like Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman, Iraq, Qatar, Bahrain, and the UAE are now seeing fewer arrivals.
Published : April 1, 2026 at 4:38 PM IST
Faridabad: The Israel-the United Sates war on Iran is beginning to impact India's medical tourism sector, with hospitals in Faridabad, Haryana, reporting a sharp decline in foreign patients, particularly from the West Asian countries.
Once a key destination for international patients seeking affordable and advanced treatment, Faridabad has witnessed a 20–25% drop in patient inflow over the past few weeks. Hospitals that regularly cater to heart, kidney transplant, bone surgery and cancer patients from countries such as Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman, Iraq, Qatar, Bahrain, and the UAE are now seeing fewer arrivals amid travel disruptions and uncertainty.
According to Pankaj Kumar, Head of International Patient Services at Amrita Hospital, the decline is directly linked to the geopolitical situation. "Medical tourism has reduced by nearly 20–25%. A significant share of international patients comes from West Asia, but due to the current circumstances, many are unable or unwilling to travel," he told ETV Bharat.
He added that while the partial resumption of some international airline services has offered minor relief, the overall trend remains negative. Rising airfare and limited connectivity have further discouraged patients from planning treatment in India.
Experts note that India has long been a preferred destination for medical care due to its cost advantage and quality of treatment. Procedures that cost nearly $100,000 abroad can be performed in India for $7,000–$8,000, making it an attractive option for international patients. However, the ongoing conflict has disrupted this flow.
Dr Jitendra Kumar, a nephrologist at Accord Hospital, said that the number of foreign patients has steadily declined since the conflict escalated. "Faridabad has developed into a strong hub for medical tourism with world-class facilities. But the current situation in the Gulf region has led to a noticeable drop in international patients," he noted.
Similarly, Dr Suman Gupta from Metro Hospital highlighted that even patients from non-conflict countries are postponing travel plans due to safety concerns and rising costs. "Flight suspensions, increased ticket prices, and uncertainty are discouraging patients. If this continues, medical tourism could face significant losses," she said.
In India, medical tourism is estimated to be worth $13 million. Industry estimates suggest that daily foreign patient inflow has reduced from around 100 to nearly 75–80 across facilities. Stakeholders fear that prolonged instability in West Asia could further weaken the sector, which relies heavily on patients from the Arab countries.
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