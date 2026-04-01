ETV Bharat / state

Israel US War On Iran Hits Medical Tourism In Haryana As Foreign Patients Footfall Drops 25%

Pankaj Kumar of Amrita Hospital said that the partial resumption of some international airline services has offered minor relief ( ETV Bharat )

Faridabad: The Israel-the United Sates war on Iran is beginning to impact India's medical tourism sector, with hospitals in Faridabad, Haryana, reporting a sharp decline in foreign patients, particularly from the West Asian countries.

Once a key destination for international patients seeking affordable and advanced treatment, Faridabad has witnessed a 20–25% drop in patient inflow over the past few weeks. Hospitals that regularly cater to heart, kidney transplant, bone surgery and cancer patients from countries such as Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman, Iraq, Qatar, Bahrain, and the UAE are now seeing fewer arrivals amid travel disruptions and uncertainty.

According to Pankaj Kumar, Head of International Patient Services at Amrita Hospital, the decline is directly linked to the geopolitical situation. "Medical tourism has reduced by nearly 20–25%. A significant share of international patients comes from West Asia, but due to the current circumstances, many are unable or unwilling to travel," he told ETV Bharat.

He added that while the partial resumption of some international airline services has offered minor relief, the overall trend remains negative. Rising airfare and limited connectivity have further discouraged patients from planning treatment in India.