Isolated Higher Reaches In Kashmir Receive Fresh Snowfall; Gulmarg Freezes At Minus 7.6 Degrees Celsius

Srinagar: Light snowfall was reported at isolated higher reaches as 'Chillai Kalan', the harshest period of winter in Kashmir has further tightened its grip across the valley, with Srinagar recording a subzero night. Gulmarg plunged close to minus 8 degrees Celsius, and Drass once again emerging as one of the coldest inhabited places in the region.

The Meteorological Department said Srinagar registered a minimum temperature of minus 1.6 degrees Celsius, marking another chilly night for the summer capital. At Srinagar Airport, the mercury dipped further to minus 2.2 degrees, while surrounding areas such as Budgam at minus 2.4 degrees and Baramulla at minus 3.0 degrees also remained under freezing conditions.

In south Kashmir, Pahalgam recorded a low of minus 7.2 degrees Celsius, while Pulwama slipped to minus 5.1 degrees and Shopian to minus 4.3 degrees. Kokernag recorded minus 2.3 degrees and Kupwara in north Kashmir settled at minus 3.6 degrees. Rafiabad also remained cold at minus 4.8 degrees. Pampore and Kulgam were among the few places that stayed marginally above freezing at 1.0 degree Celsius.

The famed ski resort of Gulmarg, a capital of winter sports in India, recorded a minimum temperature of minus 7.6 degrees Celsius. Higher reaches of Kashmir witnessed more intense cold, with Sonamarg plunging to minus 10.1 degrees.