Isolated Higher Reaches In Kashmir Receive Fresh Snowfall; Gulmarg Freezes At Minus 7.6 Degrees Celsius
The meteorological department has forecast partly cloudy weather from January 7 to January 18, followed by generally cloudy conditions on January 19 and 20.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : January 7, 2026 at 11:16 AM IST
Srinagar: Light snowfall was reported at isolated higher reaches as 'Chillai Kalan', the harshest period of winter in Kashmir has further tightened its grip across the valley, with Srinagar recording a subzero night. Gulmarg plunged close to minus 8 degrees Celsius, and Drass once again emerging as one of the coldest inhabited places in the region.
The Meteorological Department said Srinagar registered a minimum temperature of minus 1.6 degrees Celsius, marking another chilly night for the summer capital. At Srinagar Airport, the mercury dipped further to minus 2.2 degrees, while surrounding areas such as Budgam at minus 2.4 degrees and Baramulla at minus 3.0 degrees also remained under freezing conditions.
In south Kashmir, Pahalgam recorded a low of minus 7.2 degrees Celsius, while Pulwama slipped to minus 5.1 degrees and Shopian to minus 4.3 degrees. Kokernag recorded minus 2.3 degrees and Kupwara in north Kashmir settled at minus 3.6 degrees. Rafiabad also remained cold at minus 4.8 degrees. Pampore and Kulgam were among the few places that stayed marginally above freezing at 1.0 degree Celsius.
The famed ski resort of Gulmarg, a capital of winter sports in India, recorded a minimum temperature of minus 7.6 degrees Celsius. Higher reaches of Kashmir witnessed more intense cold, with Sonamarg plunging to minus 10.1 degrees.
A stark contrast was seen in the Jammu region, where plains and foothill areas continued to experience relatively mild nights. Jammu city recorded a minimum of 8.7 degrees Celsius, while the airport reported 9.3 degrees. Katra settled at 6.4 degrees, Udhampur at 6.6 degrees, and Samba at 6.6 degrees. However, cold conditions persisted in higher areas, with Bhaderwah recording minus 2.6 degrees and Kishtwar close to freezing at 0.1 degrees. Banihal and Batote recorded 2.3 and 3.1 degrees respectively.
In Ladakh, extreme cold dominated the region. Drass in Kargil district recorded a biting minus 22.8 degrees Celsius, making it the coldest place in the Union Territory. Nyoma followed at minus 20.2 degrees, while Padum in Zanskar valley recorded minus 16.8 degrees. Leh town recorded a low of minus 13.4 degrees, and Kargil settled at minus 11.6 degrees.
Meteorological officials said the region is likely to witness partly cloudy weather from January 7 to January 18, followed by generally cloudy conditions on January 19 and 20. They also forecast a significant fall in minimum temperatures by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius below normal levels until January 10. Thereafter, night temperatures are expected to gradually rise by 1 to 2 degrees.
