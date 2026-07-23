ETV Bharat / state

Islamic Cleric Arrested For Running 'Illegal' Madrassa In Gujarat's Bhavnagar

Bhavnagar: Police have arrested an Islamic cleric for allegedly running an illegal Madrassa(seminary) in Gujarat's Bhavnagar, officials said on Thursday.

Bhavnagar ASP Ghanshyam Gautam stated that on July 21 at 8 AM, they conducted a search operation in the '25 Variya' area of Sidsar village—involving Police Inspectors (PIs) from every division, the SDM, Mamlatdar, PGVCL staff, and others.

“During the search, we found some houses being used for purposes other than intended. We also discovered a religious site; upon investigation based on suspicion, it was found to be illegal," he said.

The ASP said that the team found a madrasa run by Mohammad Safiq Abbasbhai Mehariya, a native of Badargarh village in Palanpur, Banaskantha. The madrasa was operating out of room numbers 111 and 112, he said, adding that the Maulana had been running the madrasa since completing his studies in Bharuch.

“However, these houses belong to the Gujarat Housing Board and cannot be sold or rented out; therefore, altering their intended use was illegal. Upon searching the Maulana's room based on suspicion, we recovered some objectionable literature,” he said.