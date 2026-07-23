Islamic Cleric Arrested For Running 'Illegal' Madrassa In Gujarat's Bhavnagar
Police said that the seminary was found operating inside the building of the Gujarat Housing Board and "cannot be sold or rented out".
Published : July 23, 2026 at 4:43 PM IST
Bhavnagar: Police have arrested an Islamic cleric for allegedly running an illegal Madrassa(seminary) in Gujarat's Bhavnagar, officials said on Thursday.
Bhavnagar ASP Ghanshyam Gautam stated that on July 21 at 8 AM, they conducted a search operation in the '25 Variya' area of Sidsar village—involving Police Inspectors (PIs) from every division, the SDM, Mamlatdar, PGVCL staff, and others.
“During the search, we found some houses being used for purposes other than intended. We also discovered a religious site; upon investigation based on suspicion, it was found to be illegal," he said.
The ASP said that the team found a madrasa run by Mohammad Safiq Abbasbhai Mehariya, a native of Badargarh village in Palanpur, Banaskantha. The madrasa was operating out of room numbers 111 and 112, he said, adding that the Maulana had been running the madrasa since completing his studies in Bharuch.
“However, these houses belong to the Gujarat Housing Board and cannot be sold or rented out; therefore, altering their intended use was illegal. Upon searching the Maulana's room based on suspicion, we recovered some objectionable literature,” he said.
Gautam further stated that during the search of his room, some “objectionable literature was discovered”.
“It contained themes such as 'religion is in danger' and calls for 'gathering at one place.' Upon translation, the content was found to be detrimental to communal harmony. The presence of books intended for children is particularly concerning. We are investigating who brought the Maulana and who was funding him; he goes by the names Maulana Yusuf and Maulana Ashraf. The madrasa was being run by providing financial assistance to impoverished members of a specific community," added the police officer.
The ASP further said that police have recovered several registers containing details of financing arranged in the names of children and guardians.
“However, this Maulana is not being funded by just two individuals; other names may also emerge. Materials authored by the Maulana—which have never been published in India—have been seized here. Questions have now arisen regarding who mentored him after he completed his studies in Jambusar and moved to Bharuch, and how many other Maulanas studied alongside him. These matters are now part of the ongoing investigation," he said.
A complaint has been registered at the Vartej Police Station in Bhavnagar district against Mohammad Safiq Abbasbhai Mehariya and two others. The police have booked them under Sections 196(1)(A), 196(1)(B), 196/2, 197(1)(C), 197(1)(D), 197/2, 299, 3(5), and 54. The Maulana was produced before the court, which remanded him to police custody for ten days.
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