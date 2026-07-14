ETV Bharat / state

ISKCON To Provide Midday Meals In Schools In Kolkata, Parts Of Bengal From Aug 1: Suvendu

Kolkata: ISKCON will start supplying midday meals to schools in Kolkata and other parts of West Bengal from August 1, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said on Monday after a meeting with state education ministers and senior officials of the Union education ministry.

Adhikari also announced that the per-student allocation under the primary school midday meal scheme would be increased to Rs 10 from the existing Rs 6.78 from August 1.

"ISKCON will start supplying midday meals to schools in Kolkata and other parts of West Bengal from August 1. They will also provide some subsidy. The food will be of very high quality. The allocation for the primary school midday meal will be increased to Rs 10 per student from the existing Rs 6.78," Adhikari told reporters after the meeting at Bikash Bhavan.

The meeting was attended by Union Minister of State for Education Sukanta Majumdar, state Minister of School Education Dipak Barman, Minister of Higher and Technical Education Jagannath Chattopadhyay and senior bureaucrats.

"We have joined the National Education Policy as well as PM SHRI (Pradhan Mantri Schools for Rising India). In the last three years, the Centre could not release funds because the previous state government did not follow its policy. We expect to receive this financial year's grant within a week," Adhikari said.

He said the discussions covered every component of the education sector, from primary and upper primary schools to colleges and universities.

"The focus is on providing modern education without forcing students to depend on private institutions, maintaining the student-teacher ratio, ensuring a balance between male and female teachers, appointing professors transparently on the basis of merit without political interference and modernising educational institutions," he said.

"These schools -- primary, upper primary and high -- will immediately receive composite grants which they did not get over the last three years because of the wrong policies of the previous government," he said, adding that around 81,000 schools had been identified for the scheme. Adhikari said the government would upgrade infrastructure in schools as part of the overhaul.

"Midday meals will be cooked on gas and, step by step, solar panels will be installed. Every school will have clean toilets, arsenic-free drinking water and utensils for students to have their meals," he said.

According to an order issued by the School Education Department, the state government will bear the additional cooking cost of Rs 3.22 per student per day under the Centre-sponsored PM POSHAN scheme, taking the total allocation for pre-primary and primary students in government and government-aided schools to Rs 10 with effect from August 1. The order said the enhancement was announced in the state's 2026-27 budget.

"Keeping in mind the health of our future generation, the daily cooking cost for students at the pre-primary and primary levels under the PM POSHAN scheme has been increased from Rs 6.78 to Rs 10. The state government will bear the additional Rs 3.22. This will also come into effect from August 1, 2026," Adhikari said in a Facebook post.