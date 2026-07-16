ETV Bharat / state

ISKCON Rath Yatra In Kolkata: Suvendu Adhikari Pulls Ropes Of Chariot, Announces Mayapur As 'Notified Area'

Finally, offering a full prostration, he tugged the chariot's rope to inaugurate this year's festival. It was raining heavily when the Chief Minister swept the road, sprinkled sandalwood water and performed all the rituals with deep devotion.

Adhikari arrived at the ISKCON temple on Thursday afternoon and was welcomed by the temple authorities. After this, he visited the chariot and performed 'aarti' of Lord Jagannath.

Kolkata: The political shift in West Bengal was clearly evident in Kolkata's traditional ISKCON Rath Yatra on Thursday. In the past, former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee used to pull the ceremonial rope of Lord Jagannath's chariot and this time, ISKCON's 2026 Rath Yatra was inaugurated by Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari.

On the occasion, Adhikari said he plans to visit Mayapur sometime during the nine-day period between the Rath Yatra and the Ulta Rath (return journey). "I will visit Mayapur for a day within these nine days. It won't be for an official program; I will participate in Kirtan, which is very dear to me. There are many devotees there with whom I have joined in Kirtan during Janmashtami, Dol Utsav, Annakut Utsav, and Govardhan Puja, not just today, but over the last 20–25 years. I will perform Kirtan and partake in Prasad. Furthermore, we will designate Mayapur as a 'Notified Area Authority'."

Before joining the main Rath Yatra event, the Chief Minister visited the temple to pay his respects to Srila Prabhupada. He also toured the room where Srila Prabhupada used to reside. He indicated that this house would be declared a heritage site. "I paid my respects at the house where Srila Prabhupada ji lived during his time in Kolkata. Our government is in the process of establishing a Heritage Commission. The house of Prabhupad ji should be declared a heritage site; it is a matter of great pride for us," he said.

Adhikari further said, "I am participating in the 71st Kolkata Rath Yatra Mahotsav, a festival organised by ISKCON Kolkata, an institution established by the revered Srila Prabhupad, who spread this Bhakti movement to every corner of the globe. I feel proud and blessed that, on this auspicious occasion, I arrived early to perform the Arati of Radha-Madhava at this sacred temple."

On this day, the chariot will depart from the ISKCON temple in South Kolkata and traverse a long route across the metropolis to reach the Maidan, where the chariots of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Devi Subhadra, will remain stationed at 'Masir Bari' (aunt's house) till the Ulta Rath. A fair and various cultural programmes have also been organised at the Maidan on the occasion. On the day of Ulta Rath, the chariots will return from the Maidan to the ISKCON temple.