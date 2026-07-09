ETV Bharat / state

ISKCON Rejects Puri King's Appeal To Stop 'Untimely Rath Yatra'

Puri: The International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) has turned down Puri king Gajapati Dibyasingha Deb’s renewed appeal to align its Rath Yatra with the traditional festival calendar of Puri

The rejection came days after Deb wrote to ISKCON as well as President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking their intervention in the issue of organising untimely Rath Yatra.

On July 4, Deb, who is the chairman of the Jagannath Temple Managing Committee, wrote to ISKCON’s Governing Body Commission, urging it to reconsider its October 19, 2025, decision and bring the Rath Yatra schedules of its temples abroad in line with the traditional calendar. At that time, Iskcon had cited 'practical challenges' in securing permissions abroad, noting Jagannath devotees often form a 'small minority' in foreign countries, making approvals for processions difficult.

“I recently requested ISKCON to revisit their stand. But GBC chairman Madhusevita Dasa, in a reply to me on July 7, firmly rejected my appeal,” Deb said. He said ISKCON said it wishes to "bow out of this discussion once and for all."

Deb said ISKCON's response indicates the organisation remains firm on its earlier decision to hold the festivals outside of the scheduled dates. He said the organisation is not willing to give importance to the age-old traditions of the Puri Srimandir and the religious sentiments of millions of Lord Jagannath devotees worldwide.