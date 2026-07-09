ISKCON Rejects Puri King's Appeal To Stop 'Untimely Rath Yatra'
ISKCON, while replying to Gajapati Dibyasingha Deb said it wishes to bow out of this discussion once and for all, reports Shakti Prasad Mishra.
Published : July 9, 2026 at 7:30 PM IST|
Updated : July 9, 2026 at 7:35 PM IST
Puri: The International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) has turned down Puri king Gajapati Dibyasingha Deb’s renewed appeal to align its Rath Yatra with the traditional festival calendar of Puri
The rejection came days after Deb wrote to ISKCON as well as President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking their intervention in the issue of organising untimely Rath Yatra.
On July 4, Deb, who is the chairman of the Jagannath Temple Managing Committee, wrote to ISKCON’s Governing Body Commission, urging it to reconsider its October 19, 2025, decision and bring the Rath Yatra schedules of its temples abroad in line with the traditional calendar. At that time, Iskcon had cited 'practical challenges' in securing permissions abroad, noting Jagannath devotees often form a 'small minority' in foreign countries, making approvals for processions difficult.
“I recently requested ISKCON to revisit their stand. But GBC chairman Madhusevita Dasa, in a reply to me on July 7, firmly rejected my appeal,” Deb said. He said ISKCON said it wishes to "bow out of this discussion once and for all."
Deb said ISKCON's response indicates the organisation remains firm on its earlier decision to hold the festivals outside of the scheduled dates. He said the organisation is not willing to give importance to the age-old traditions of the Puri Srimandir and the religious sentiments of millions of Lord Jagannath devotees worldwide.
Furthermore, he remarked that ISKCON is not prepared to follow the highest traditions and the specific almanac of the Jagannath culture. He also warned that the stance may further increase resentment among the deity's followers.
Deb, the titular king of Puri, in his letter had said, “Despite several requests, ISKCON have been deviating from the norms in sacred scriptures and century-old tradition while conducting festivals of Lord Jagannath.”
In the letter to the President and Prime Minister, Deb said, “I wish to submit here that over the last almost two decades, consistent efforts on the part of Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (Puri) to resolve this vital issue, as well as public statements in that regard issued by the Odisha government from time to time, have failed to stop the untimely Shree Jagannath Yatras performed by ISKCON in countries outside India.”
Deb, who is also considered as the first servitor of Lord Jagannath further said that under the aforesaid circumstances and in order to preserve the sanctity of the glorious tradition of Lord Jagannath around the world and in deference to the religious sentiments of countless devotees in India and abroad, he once again appealed to the Prime Minister to initiate appropriate steps so as to stop the performance of untimely snana-yatra and rath yatra being organised by ISKCON in violation of sacred scriptures and tradition.
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