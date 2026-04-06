ETV Bharat / state

ISI-Backed Terror Module Busted, 3 Held With Two Grenades, Pistol: Punjab Police

Chandigarh: In a major success in its drive to make Punjab a safe state, the Counter Intelligence (CI) Wing of Punjab Police has busted an ISI-backed terror module run by Pakistan Intelligence Operatives (PIO) by arresting three accused along with 2 Argus hand grenades and a foreign Glock pistol, Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav said.

The arrested persons have been identified as Sarabjit Singh, a resident of village Ammeeshah in Tarn Taran, Bikramjit Singh, a resident of village Nangal Pannuan in Amritsar and Amandeep Singh, a resident of Indira Colony in Amritsar. DGP Gaurav Yadav said that the recovered grenades have the marking of Pakistan Ordnance Factory (POF), which indicates cross-border links.

According to the DGP, the preliminary investigation has revealed that this module has been involved in systematic targeting of police establishments in several states and with the arrest of the accused, the police have completely foiled their plans. He said that efforts are on to identify, track and apprehend other members of this module.

Assistant Inspector-General (AIG) State Special Operations Cell (SSOC) Amritsar Sukhminder Singh Mann, while sharing the details of the operation, said that in the intelligence-based operation, the police teams of SSOC arrested Sarabjit Singh and Amandeep Singh and recovered hand grenades and pistols from their possession.