ISI-Backed Terror Module Busted, 3 Held With Two Grenades, Pistol: Punjab Police
DGP Gaurav Yadav said the arrested persons have been identified as Sarabjit Singh, Bikramjit Singh, and Amandeep Singh.
Published : April 6, 2026 at 8:51 PM IST
Chandigarh: In a major success in its drive to make Punjab a safe state, the Counter Intelligence (CI) Wing of Punjab Police has busted an ISI-backed terror module run by Pakistan Intelligence Operatives (PIO) by arresting three accused along with 2 Argus hand grenades and a foreign Glock pistol, Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav said.
The arrested persons have been identified as Sarabjit Singh, a resident of village Ammeeshah in Tarn Taran, Bikramjit Singh, a resident of village Nangal Pannuan in Amritsar and Amandeep Singh, a resident of Indira Colony in Amritsar. DGP Gaurav Yadav said that the recovered grenades have the marking of Pakistan Ordnance Factory (POF), which indicates cross-border links.
According to the DGP, the preliminary investigation has revealed that this module has been involved in systematic targeting of police establishments in several states and with the arrest of the accused, the police have completely foiled their plans. He said that efforts are on to identify, track and apprehend other members of this module.
Assistant Inspector-General (AIG) State Special Operations Cell (SSOC) Amritsar Sukhminder Singh Mann, while sharing the details of the operation, said that in the intelligence-based operation, the police teams of SSOC arrested Sarabjit Singh and Amandeep Singh and recovered hand grenades and pistols from their possession.
"Initial investigation revealed that the main operative of this group and the primary contact of the PIOs, Bikramjit Singh, was working from the DSA of Gujarat. This information was immediately shared with the ATS Gujarat, and with their active cooperation, the accused Bikramjit Singh was arrested by the SSOC Amritsar team."
AIG Sukhminder Mann said that during the investigation, it was revealed that all the accused were in touch with the PIOs through social media platforms. The investigation has also revealed that the group, acting on the instructions of ISI handlers, was also planning to carry out grenade attacks on various police establishments in Punjab and other states.
In this regard, a case has been registered at Police Station SSOC Amritsar under Section 4 of the Explosive Substances (Amendment) Act, Section 25 of the Arms Act and Section 61(2) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on April 3.
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