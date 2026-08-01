ETV Bharat / state

ISI-Backed Plot To Target Cops Foiled In Punjab; 4 Arrested In Amritsar

Amritsar: The Amritsar Rural Police foiled a terror plot by arresting four people, including a minor, suspected of planning to attack police personnel as per the directions from their handler based in Pakistan through the ISI.

The arrest was carried out as part of the ongoing "War Against Gangsters" operation of Punjab Police. Briefing the media about this case, SSP Rural Kanwalpreet Singh Chahal said that the conspiracy came to light after a petrol bomb attack was carried out on the gate of the Chamiyari police post, falling under Ajnala police station, on July 21.

A case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was subsequently registered, and an investigation was launched using technical and intelligence inputs.

Four persons identified as Mandeep Singh, Pardeep Singh, Karanveer Singh, and a teenager named Sukhdeep Singh were arrested by the police on July 30. In the interrogation conducted, the prime suspect named Mandeep Singh confessed that he had contacted a Pakistan-based ISI handler through social media.