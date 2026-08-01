ISI-Backed Plot To Target Cops Foiled In Punjab; 4 Arrested In Amritsar
According to police, ISI promised to give Rs 15,000 as advance payment and a total of Rs 50,000 as compensation for killing the police officers.
Published : August 1, 2026 at 2:54 AM IST
Amritsar: The Amritsar Rural Police foiled a terror plot by arresting four people, including a minor, suspected of planning to attack police personnel as per the directions from their handler based in Pakistan through the ISI.
The arrest was carried out as part of the ongoing "War Against Gangsters" operation of Punjab Police. Briefing the media about this case, SSP Rural Kanwalpreet Singh Chahal said that the conspiracy came to light after a petrol bomb attack was carried out on the gate of the Chamiyari police post, falling under Ajnala police station, on July 21.
A case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was subsequently registered, and an investigation was launched using technical and intelligence inputs.
Four persons identified as Mandeep Singh, Pardeep Singh, Karanveer Singh, and a teenager named Sukhdeep Singh were arrested by the police on July 30. In the interrogation conducted, the prime suspect named Mandeep Singh confessed that he had contacted a Pakistan-based ISI handler through social media.
Furthermore, the plot for these attacks was hatched in collaboration with his associates. After the first petrol bomb attack, they were planning to attack two specific individuals of the police force.
According to the investigation, ISI promised to give Rs 15,000 as an advance payment and a total of Rs 50,000 as compensation for killing the police officers. The accused has been found with a pistol and two motorcycles.
SSP Chahal said that Punjab Police was fully dedicated to ensuring law and order in the state, mentioning that any conspiracy of gangs and terror elements and their links with foreign agencies would be rooted out. Further investigations have been launched to trace other conspirators and their foreign connections, police sources said.