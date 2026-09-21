ETV Bharat / state

ISF Moves Calcutta HC Against EC's Decision To Allot Its 'Envelope' Symbol To Democratic TMC

Kolkata: MLA Naushad Siddique-led Indian Secular Front (ISF) on Monday moved the Calcutta High Court against the Election Commission of India's decision to allot 'envelope' symbol to the Ritabrata Banerjee-led Democratic Trinamool Congress.

The ISF had used the 'envelope' symbol in the Assembly elections held five months ago. The poll panel has changed the party's electoral symbol for October 6 bypolls and allotted it the 'almirah' symbol. The date for the case's hearing has not been announced yet.

After freezing the TMC name and "grass and twin flower" symbol, the EC allotted Mamata Banerjee-led All India Trinamool Congress the 'football player' symbol and Ritabrata-led Democratic Trinamool Congress the 'envelope' symbol.

ISF MLA from Bhangar, Siddique, went to the high court and filed a petition challenging the commission's decision. "Our party symbol, 'envelope', has been given to a party that sprang up overnight. We have been wronged; no consultation took place. We informed the Election Commission of our objections, but we have received no response yet. That is why we have approached the court," Siddique said.