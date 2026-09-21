ISF Moves Calcutta HC Against EC's Decision To Allot Its 'Envelope' Symbol To Democratic TMC
ISF, which contested the Assembly elections with 'envelope' symbol, has been allotted 'almirah' symbol for the upcoming bypolls, reports Manas Naskar.
Published : September 21, 2026 at 7:51 PM IST
Kolkata: MLA Naushad Siddique-led Indian Secular Front (ISF) on Monday moved the Calcutta High Court against the Election Commission of India's decision to allot 'envelope' symbol to the Ritabrata Banerjee-led Democratic Trinamool Congress.
The ISF had used the 'envelope' symbol in the Assembly elections held five months ago. The poll panel has changed the party's electoral symbol for October 6 bypolls and allotted it the 'almirah' symbol. The date for the case's hearing has not been announced yet.
After freezing the TMC name and "grass and twin flower" symbol, the EC allotted Mamata Banerjee-led All India Trinamool Congress the 'football player' symbol and Ritabrata-led Democratic Trinamool Congress the 'envelope' symbol.
ISF MLA from Bhangar, Siddique, went to the high court and filed a petition challenging the commission's decision. "Our party symbol, 'envelope', has been given to a party that sprang up overnight. We have been wronged; no consultation took place. We informed the Election Commission of our objections, but we have received no response yet. That is why we have approached the court," Siddique said.
Siddique said the 'envelope' symbol is widely recognised by ISF voters and changing it just before the elections would confuse them. "This looks like a ploy to reward the rebel TMC outfit with some free votes from our supporters which they will benefit without any effort," the Bhangar MLA said.
ISF has fielded Ali Md Sabe Miraj Khan as its candidate for the Nandigram bypoll.
Riju Datta, a leader of the Ritabrata faction said ISF is an unrecognised party and the EC was well within its rights to change the symbol.
ISF's move came on a day when the Mamata Banerjee-led All India Trinamool Congress moved the Supreme Court, challenging the EC's decision to freeze the TMC name and symbol and seeking an urgent hearing on the matter.
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