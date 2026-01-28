ETV Bharat / state

Is Your Drinking Water Safe? The Dangers Of Excess Chlorine And The Push For Advanced Oxidation By Anna University

By S. Ravichandran

Indore: Indore, one of the major cities in Madhya Pradesh and one that has received the award for the cleanest city in the country eight times, recently witnessed an incident that shook the nation. In the Bhagirathpura area of ​​the city, eight people died after consuming contaminated drinking water. More than 100 other citizens were also affected. It is no exaggeration to say that this incident raised the question in our minds: Is the water we drink safe?

For a healthy life, not only clean air but also clean drinking water is essential. Consuming polluted water leads to diseases such as diarrhoea, cholera, dysentery, typhoid, intestinal worm infections and polio. Statistics reveal the shocking fact that 37.7 million people in India are affected annually due to consuming contaminated water, and nearly 780,000 deaths occur.

According to the National Water Quality Management Plan 2020, excessive levels of coliform bacteria have been found in the drinking water consumed by people in most states, including Rajasthan, Bihar, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha. Therefore, it is essential that the water we use is properly purified.

Water is currently purified and disinfected using the chlorination method. However, this method does not completely eliminate all germs. Therefore, Anna University in Chennai has invented a new technology that eliminates germs in drinking water at a low cost, as an alternative to the traditional chlorination purification method.

Regarding this, Dr. Kanmani, Associate Professor of the Civil Engineering Department at Anna University, in an exclusive interview to ETV Bharat Tamil Nadu explained the risks associated with the use of chlorine in water treatment plants, the harms caused by the chemicals used with it and also talked about alternative methods for safe water purification.

Dr. Kanmani, Associate Professor of the Civil Engineering Department at Anna University (ETV Bharat)

Chlorine Use and Risks in Water Treatment Plants

In India, chlorine is used in water treatment plants through pre-chlorination to remove germs and other impurities, and post-chlorination to eliminate residual disinfectants after filtration. According to the Central Pollution Control Board, 82.7 per cent of treatment plants in the country use chlorine gas for sedimentation, filtration and disinfection. The remaining 17.3 per cent of treatment plants use bleaching powder and liquid chlorine for disinfection.