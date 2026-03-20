ETV Bharat / state

Is Samrat Choudhary Going To Be The Next Bihar CM? Nitish Kumar Projects Him As His Successor

Patna: Is Samrat Choudhary going to be the next chief minister of Bihar? The answer would be affirmative if you consider the repeated hints dropped by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar about the senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and deputy chief minister.

They are being taken up in the political circles with his endorsement. Some of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partners and leaders have started seeing it as a foregone conclusion, though it is the BJP top brass at the Centre that makes appointments for such positions.

Nitish, during his ongoing statewide Samriddhi Yatra (Prosperity Tour), has indicated several times over the past 10 days that Samrat would succeed him. He has often hinted and stated in front of the audience at his public meetings that the BJP leader would oversee the work of the state in future.

Ending his public address at Khagaria, Nitish suddenly stopped while thanking the people present there. He caught hold of Samrat by his shoulder and arm, pulled him ahead, and asked him to salute the audience. The latter bowed with folded hands.

Several other BJP and Janata Dal (United) leaders were present on the dais, but singling out Samrat was like presenting him to the people as his successor. Nitish had made similar gestures during his speeches at Madhepura, Saharsa and Araria earlier this month.

Addressing a public gathering in Jamui as part of the fourth leg of his tour on Wednesday (March 18) Nitish placed his hands on Samrat’s shoulder and appealed to the people to support and bless him. “He (Samrat) is working so much. He will handle all the work in future,” Nitish said with a smile to the crowd.

Earlier this week, Nitish, who has been the chief minister from 2005 till present with a brief interregnum in 2014-15, was elected to the Rajya Sabha. He is expected to take oath after the seat becomes vacant on April 9, and is expected to resign as the chief minister around the date. However, he will remain the national president of Janata Dal (United) or JD(U). His son has recently been inducted into the party.

The BJP emerged as the largest party with 89 seats in the 243-member legislative Assembly in the elections held in November 2025. The next chief minister is expected to be from it.

Support for Samrat

Commenting on Nitish’s signals with regard to Samrat as the heir to his post, Union minister and Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) leader Jitan Ram Manjhi asserted, “Nitish Kumar ji believes in transparency and does what he thinks. If he is indicating about him (Samrat), then it could be believed that he would not backtrack.”

Giving his own example, Manjhi, talking to media persons on Thursday evening at an ‘iftar’ (meal eaten after sunset during Ramadan) hosted in Patna, said that Nitish made him the chief minister by his own choice. He added that whoever becomes the next chief minister will be due to the blessings of Nitish.

BJP leader and state agriculture minister Ram Kripal Yadav also came out in support of Samrat and said that he had already been overseeing the work of the state for a long time as an associate of Nitish.