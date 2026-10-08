ETV Bharat / state

Is Retirement City Dehradun Really Safe For The Elderly?

Dehradun: Once considered to be a safe haven for the elderly leading a post-retirement life, Dehradun is now witnessing this same population segment being targeted by criminals.

The murder of three people, including an elderly couple, in Vishnu Lok Colony in Raipur locality has once again raised the question of whom to trust amongst the elderly population. Despite repeated Police claims of security and the existence of a special cell for senior citizens, criminals are still entering homes and targeting the elderly, raising safety concerns amongst them.

Vishu Lok murders on October 6 have shocked the entire city. The accused was a plumber who was arrested within hours. But the incident reveals the frailty of the elderly being an advantage for the criminals.

The accused first attacked the elderly couple and then, hearing their screams, did not spare Sheila, the domestic help who came to their aid. Sheila pleaded for her life while mentioning her small children, but the accused killed her with a screwdriver.

Dehradun's tranquil atmosphere is a major reason why many people choose it as a retirement destination. In many cases, the elderly live alone or with only their spouses and have to rely on outsiders for things like household repairs, plumbing, electricity, cleaning, household chores and other needs. This dependence often increases security risks.

The Vishnu Lok incident has raised questions like whether visitors to the homes of elderly people are adequately vetted? Do the Police have up-to-date records of the domestic helps and those offering services? Are suspicious activities reported to the Police in a timely manner?

Police records show that there are at least 453 senior citizens registered in Dehradun district who live alone. Many of them have children living in other cities or states. To ensure the safety of these senior citizens, the Police have established a Senior Citizens Cell.

Earlier this year, the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) had instructed Station House Officers (SHOs) to visit the homes of senior citizens living alone, inquire about their well-being and provide them with relevant telephone numbers. Even at the beat level, there are arrangements for regularly contacting the elderly.

Senior ​​Congress leader Suryakant Dhasmana pointed out, "The safety of senior citizens cannot simply mean recording their names, addresses and mobile numbers in the Police Station register. We need to go beyond that. The Police should also know who regularly visits their homes.”

He said a security network needs to be established between the Police and the local community where information about any unusual activity can be shared immediately.