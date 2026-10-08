Is Retirement City Dehradun Really Safe For The Elderly?
Despite repeated Police claims of security and the existence of a special cell, criminals are still targeting the elderly raising safety concerns amongst them.
Published : October 8, 2026 at 4:37 PM IST
Dehradun: Once considered to be a safe haven for the elderly leading a post-retirement life, Dehradun is now witnessing this same population segment being targeted by criminals.
The murder of three people, including an elderly couple, in Vishnu Lok Colony in Raipur locality has once again raised the question of whom to trust amongst the elderly population. Despite repeated Police claims of security and the existence of a special cell for senior citizens, criminals are still entering homes and targeting the elderly, raising safety concerns amongst them.
Vishu Lok murders on October 6 have shocked the entire city. The accused was a plumber who was arrested within hours. But the incident reveals the frailty of the elderly being an advantage for the criminals.
The accused first attacked the elderly couple and then, hearing their screams, did not spare Sheila, the domestic help who came to their aid. Sheila pleaded for her life while mentioning her small children, but the accused killed her with a screwdriver.
Dehradun's tranquil atmosphere is a major reason why many people choose it as a retirement destination. In many cases, the elderly live alone or with only their spouses and have to rely on outsiders for things like household repairs, plumbing, electricity, cleaning, household chores and other needs. This dependence often increases security risks.
The Vishnu Lok incident has raised questions like whether visitors to the homes of elderly people are adequately vetted? Do the Police have up-to-date records of the domestic helps and those offering services? Are suspicious activities reported to the Police in a timely manner?
Police records show that there are at least 453 senior citizens registered in Dehradun district who live alone. Many of them have children living in other cities or states. To ensure the safety of these senior citizens, the Police have established a Senior Citizens Cell.
Earlier this year, the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) had instructed Station House Officers (SHOs) to visit the homes of senior citizens living alone, inquire about their well-being and provide them with relevant telephone numbers. Even at the beat level, there are arrangements for regularly contacting the elderly.
Senior Congress leader Suryakant Dhasmana pointed out, "The safety of senior citizens cannot simply mean recording their names, addresses and mobile numbers in the Police Station register. We need to go beyond that. The Police should also know who regularly visits their homes.”
He said a security network needs to be established between the Police and the local community where information about any unusual activity can be shared immediately.
Even before the three Vishnu Lok murders, there have been several incidents of the elderly being targeted in Dehradun that raise the question of the safety of the elderly in the city.
Observers say that there are several reasons why criminals often consider the elderly easy targets. Physical frailty, living alone at home, children being away, dependence on outsiders for household chores and in many cases, a lack of self-care can all provide opportunities for criminals.
Many elderly people also have a regular routine which can make gathering information about them easier. Therefore, security arrangements are needed to be tailored accordingly. Simply arresting the perpetrator after the incident is not enough. The challenge is to stop the perpetrator before he or she reaches the elderly.
Following the Vishnu Lok murders, the locals have raised serious questions about the ambulance system stating that the ambulance failed to arrive on time. They said the injured were taken to the hospital in private vehicles.
The biggest question facing the seniors who have made Dehradun their home after retirement is whom to trust? Observers say that the Police, local administration, Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs), neighbours, and the society must work together to develop a robust security system for the elderly.
Dehradun resident Jagmohan Ramola said, "To review the entire system, regular physical verification of senior citizens living alone, active surveillance by beat Police and identification of domestic helpers and service providers who regularly visit homes is needed."
He further said that neighborhood-based security networks, information about emergency numbers and prompt Police and ambulance response must be strengthened. The Police must also consider how to create a reliable local contact system for elderly people whose children live far away.
It is felt that the designation of ‘Retirement City’ will only be meaningful if the elderly living here feel safe. Dehradun SSP Pramendra Dobhal said, “All Police Station in-charges have been instructed to visit the homes of elderly couples living in their jurisdictions and gather information about their servants and other visitors."
Under this initiative, the Police teams have met more than 1,000 senior citizens living in both urban and rural areas of the district. They inquired about the well-being of the elderly and their problems. They also assured the latter of all possible assistance and provided with the relevant mobile numbers that can be called in times of need.
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