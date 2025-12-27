ETV Bharat / state

Political Turbulence for Kushwaha As RLM MLAs Hint At Breakaway

Patna: Is Upendra Kushwaha’s Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) heading towards a split? Speculations are rife over such a possibility that have further gained grounds following three of its four recently elected legislators failing to turn up at a feast hosted by Kushwaha.

There is a lot of discontent amongst the rank and file of the party following Kushwaha’s son Deepak Prakash being made a minister in Bihar, a step being described as ‘suicidal’ by his own party legislators.

Madhav Anand, who won the recent election from Madhubani, is openly expressing his displeasure. He told ETV Bharat over the telephone that Kushwaha himself is in the Rajya Sabha, his wife is an MLA, his son has been made a minister despite not being a member of any House, and there is also talk about his daughter-in-law entering politics.

"We are in the party, but tell me, what answer will we give to the workers? Upendra Kushwaha has taken a suicidal step," Anand said.

Anand has been with Kushwaha for a long time. His displeasure stems from his neglect within the party and Kushwaha's love for his family. During the conversation, he recounted several instances when he was denied opportunities.

Anand, along with Rameshwar Mahato, who won from Bajpatti and Alok Singh, who won from Dinara, are in the news for remaining absent from Kushwaha’s Litti-Mutton feast at his official residence in Patna. They were instead seen with Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) National Executive President Nitin Nabin that same day.

Mahato openly targeted the party on social media, writing, "Success in politics isn't achieved through mere speeches but through true intentions and strong policies. When the party leadership's intentions become clouded, and policies begin to shift more towards self-interest than public interest, the public can no longer be kept confused. Today's citizens are vigilant, scrutinizing every step, every decision and every intention closely."

When Kushwaha was questioned about the speculation of a split in the RLM during his Rohtas visit, he got angry and admonished the media persons and evaded the question.

"What nonsense are you asking? You people don't have any questions. What kind of question is this?" he said.

Political observer Arun Pandey believes that the party is almost split and only a formal announcement is pending. He said that Kushwaha is himself responsible for the situation.

"Kushwaha was brought into Bihar politics by the present Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. He was made the Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, sent to the Rajya Sabha and given important positions in the party. But he fell out with Nitish Kumar. He had to leave the party. When he was a minister in the central government, he clashed with the BJP. Because of this, his Members of Parliament (MPs) Arun Kumar and Ramkumar Sharma left him," Pandey said.

He further said that in the recent assembly elections, Kushwaha’s wife became a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA). He himself is an MP and has made his son a minister. His son will also become a Member of the Legislative Council (MLC). This is causing resentment among the MLAs who themselves wanted to become ministers.