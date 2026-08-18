ETV Bharat / state

Is Kashmir's Famed Aromatic 'Mushk Budji' Rice Facing The Problem Of Plenty?

Farmers said that the demand in the market has plummeted so much that they still have a large part of last year's produce lying unsold.

According to local farmers, a few years ago, the price of quality Mushk Budji rice in Sagam used to range between Rs 20,000-25,000 per quintal, but now it is becoming difficult to sell the same rice even for Rs 10-15 thousand per quintal.

However, the farmers of Sagam said that the cultivation of rice variety was expanded to areas where the local climate and agricultural conditions were not suitable for its quality production. According to them, this expansion has affected the overall market value of Mushk Budji.

After Mushk Budji was granted Geographical Indication (GI) tag in 2023, efforts were made to further strengthen its global identity. Earlier, as a result of the research and efforts of the Department of Agriculture and SKUAST Kashmir, Mushk Budji got a new identity and market, after which its demand increased and farmers started getting better prices than traditional rice.

Farmers from Sagam, a village which has been traditionally cultivating the rice variety, said the continuous decline in the prices and demand of Mushk Budji rice has put a question mark on the future of the famed rice variety.

The rice variety, endemic to Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag, has gained recognition not only in Kashmir but also abroad due to its unique aroma, taste and distinctive features.

Anantnag: Kashmir's indigenous aromatic rice variety 'Mushk Budji', which was granted the Geographical Indication (GI) tag three years ago, is facing the problem of plenty with the government's crop expansion to “unsuitable” areas hitting prices, farmers said.

To promote Mushk Budji, the government had formed the Sagam Mushk Budji Farmer Producer Company Limited (FPC), a farmers' body representing the producers. The organization is also involved in the production, processing, branding and marketing of Mushk Budji rice.

According to Haji Ghulam Qadir Wani, a local farmer from Danothpura in Sagam and a member of the FPC, about 800 quintals of Mushk Budji rice from last year are still in storage and there is a risk of it getting spoiled due to being stored for a long time.

Kashmir's famed GI Tagged Mushk Budji rice (ETV Bharat)

Wani said that if a market is not provided immediately, a large part of his last year’s production may be lost. According to him, about 730 families in the area are involved in Mushk Budji cultivation and about 8,000 quintals of Mushk Budji rice are being produced here annually.

Wani said that if its cultivation was limited to only those areas where its quality production is possible, the distinctive identity and market value of Mushk Budji could have been maintained. He said that the fall in prices and market uncertainty have also affected this year's cultivation.

According to farmers, a large number of farmers have grown other types of rice instead of Mushk Budji, as a result of which the area under Mushk Budji cultivation and production in Sagam has significantly decreased this year.

Workers harvest Mushk Budji rice crop at Sagam, Jammu and Kashmir (ETV Bharat)

Farmers further complained that the government had allocated Rs 10 lakh for the FPC, but it has not been released to the committee yet. They said that the committee had also appealed to the Agriculture Department to establish a special rice mill for Mushk Budji in Sagam through these funds, but there has been no practical progress on this yet.

Local farmer Bashir Ahmed Malik said that the quality of Mushk Budji in Sagam is unique, however, due to the sharp decline in prices, farmers have now been forced to adopt an alternative route. He said that to save this industry, the government should formulate a comprehensive policy, identify areas suitable for its quality production and give special protection to traditional production centers like Sagam.

“If the uncontrolled expansion of Mushk Budji and the market crisis are not resolved, this centuries-old industry may become extinct in the future”.

A view of the Mushk Budji rice crop at Sagam, Jammu and Kashmir (ETV Bharat)

Members of the FPC said that last year, an agreement was to be signed through the Department of Agriculture to export about 20 tons of the aromatic rice to Japan. However, according to them, this agreement was canceled due to the US-Israel war on Iran.

Chief Agriculture Officer Anantnag Shahnawaz Hussain Shah said that the government’s aim is to increase the production of Mushk Budji and expand its cultivation to more areas so that more and more farmers can benefit from this unique crop. He said that discussions have also been held with Agriculture Minister Javed Ahmed Dar regarding the market for Mushk Budji adding the government is considering the possibilities of providing a better market for farmers.

According to him, farmers are being directly connected with traders through various programs so that they can sell their produce at better and reasonable prices.

A view of the Mushk Budji rice crop at Sagam, Jammu and Kashmir (ETV Bharat)

The Chief Agriculture Officer also assured that a rice mill for Mushk Budji will be constructed soon in the Sagam area, which is expected to boost the processing and marketing of rice at the local level.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Agriculture Minister Javed Ahmed Dar also said that progress is being made regarding the market for Mushk Budji. He said that the government does not want to limit its production to any one area, but its scope has expanded and now the cultivation of Badji has reached North Kashmir as well.