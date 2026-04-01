Is Jammu Kashmir Govt Protecting Poor Or Elite? The Land Grants Bill Sparks Debate
Jammu and Kashmir government permits introduction of private members’ bill to restore 1960 Land Grants Act, aiming to protect lease rights and serve public interests.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : April 1, 2026 at 4:28 PM IST
Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir government has allowed the introduction of the private members’ bill to restore the Land Grants Act 1960 and rules framed thereunder to their original form. The bill was moved by the ruling National Conference (NC) MLA Tanvir Sadiq.
The NC MLA stood and moved for leave to introduce “A Bill to restore the Jammu and Kashmir Land Grants Act, 1960 and the Rules framed there under to their original form as it existed before the Jammu and Kashmir Land Grant Rules, 2022; to protect the rights of existing leases and occupants; and to ensure that public land serves the interests of the people of Jammu and Kashmir (L.A. Private Members' Bill No.35 of 2O25)”
Reacting to it, the CM said, “Traditionally, I will have to oppose the bill as suggested by the officers, but it will not be good if the house doesn't debate it before taking a decision. I will not oppose the bill at the introduction level.”
The Speaker, Abdul Rahim Rather, then put the introduction of the bill in front of the House and, through a voice vote, allowed the bill for consideration.
This is the first time that the NC government has allowed any private members’ bill for introduction, and there are chances that it may be passed by the House as well.
The bill is important because, as per the J&K Land Grants Rules 2022, all the existing leases will expire and will not be renewed, including big hotels in Gulmarg whose leases are expiring in the coming days. Already, leases of a few hotels have expired and weren't renewed.
As per the Land Grants Rules 2022, all the properties will have to be put up for fresh auctions for leases on renewed rates.
Last month, Sadiq, who is NC chief spokesperson and legislator from Zadibal constituency of Srinagar district, said the Bill is aimed at restoring the rights of the poor sections of the population on land.
He said that the amendments to the Land Grants Act in 2022 by the administration were inadequate that affected the land rights of the poor. Sadiq said his bill will seek to reverse the changes made in the 2022 amendment to the land laws.
“I have a very important bill, the Land Grant Act 2025. It is a very important bill as it will restore land rights of the poor people, which were taken away in the 2022 amendment. We have to give back the land and their rights to the poor,” he had said.
Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma today accused the NC of “misusing the public mandate”. He alleged that the government’s move to allow a private member’s bill seeking amendments to the Land Grants Act was aimed at “protecting elite interests”
“It is with deep regret that I say this: your mandate now appears to be used not for the public good, but to protect elite interests, be it Nedous, the Chief Minister’s personal property, or a circle of influential, cocktail-circuit associates,” he told the media.
Referring to the proposed legislation, he said, “A private member’s bill titled ‘Amendments to the Land Grants Act’ was introduced, and the Chief Minister lost no time in permitting it. This raises serious concerns. The move seems to be setting the stage for re-leasing vast tracts of government land at throwaway prices, continuing a pattern that has persisted for decades.”
Last month, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said the party MLA’s bill aimed at granting ownership rights to people living on state land was rejected in the Assembly by the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference. “Now they claim they will bring a bill—we will see. If it truly serves the people, we will support it,” PDP MLA Waheed ur Rehman Para had said.
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