ETV Bharat / state

Is Jammu Kashmir Govt Protecting Poor Or Elite? The Land Grants Bill Sparks Debate

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah with Deputy CM Surinder Kumar Choudhary, and others, during the Budget session of the state Legislative Assembly, in Jammu, Wednesday, April 1, 2026. ( PTI )

Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir government has allowed the introduction of the private members’ bill to restore the Land Grants Act 1960 and rules framed thereunder to their original form. The bill was moved by the ruling National Conference (NC) MLA Tanvir Sadiq.

The NC MLA stood and moved for leave to introduce “A Bill to restore the Jammu and Kashmir Land Grants Act, 1960 and the Rules framed there under to their original form as it existed before the Jammu and Kashmir Land Grant Rules, 2022; to protect the rights of existing leases and occupants; and to ensure that public land serves the interests of the people of Jammu and Kashmir (L.A. Private Members' Bill No.35 of 2O25)”

Reacting to it, the CM said, “Traditionally, I will have to oppose the bill as suggested by the officers, but it will not be good if the house doesn't debate it before taking a decision. I will not oppose the bill at the introduction level.”

The Speaker, Abdul Rahim Rather, then put the introduction of the bill in front of the House and, through a voice vote, allowed the bill for consideration.

This is the first time that the NC government has allowed any private members’ bill for introduction, and there are chances that it may be passed by the House as well.

The bill is important because, as per the J&K Land Grants Rules 2022, all the existing leases will expire and will not be renewed, including big hotels in Gulmarg whose leases are expiring in the coming days. Already, leases of a few hotels have expired and weren't renewed.

As per the Land Grants Rules 2022, all the properties will have to be put up for fresh auctions for leases on renewed rates.