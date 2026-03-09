Early March Heatwave Scorches Himachal, Temperatures Soar Far Above Normal
Scientists attribute the phenomenon to climate change and atmospheric factors and describe the heat as a sign of a growing 'climate shift' in the mountains.
Published : March 9, 2026 at 2:01 PM IST
Shimla: An unusual and intense spell of heat swept across Himachal Pradesh in the first week of March, pushing temperatures dramatically above seasonal averages and making the hills feel more like peak summer. Residents across both plains and hill districts reported sweltering conditions, a stark contrast to the region’s typically cool and pleasant early-March weather.
Meteorological data show maximum temperatures rising well above normal levels, with the state currently recording readings 6.8°C above average. Experts say such a sharp spike in temperature at this time of year is highly unusual. In many cities, temperatures have surged 10–15°C above normal, marking the first time in 15 years that early March has resembled the heat of April and May. Instead of the usual mild chill and rainfall, the month has begun under blazing skies.
Cities Record Sharp Temperature Rise
Several towns reported alarming deviations from normal: Una: 33.8°C (6.4°C above normal) — hottest in the state
Kalpa: 11.5°C above normal — highest deviation recorded Shimla: 23.6°C (7.8°C above normal) Manali: 24.8°C (7.6°C above normal)
Tourists traditionally flock to Shimla and Manali to escape the plains’ heat, but even these hill stations are experiencing unusually warm conditions.
Experts Link Heat to Climate Shift
Scientists attribute the phenomenon to climate change and atmospheric factors. Dr Pankaj Gupta, Senior Research Officer at Himachal Pradesh University and an environmental toxicology expert, described the heat as a visible sign of a growing 'climate shift' in the mountains.
According to him, increased carbon emissions have intensified heat trapping in the atmosphere, raising surface temperatures. He warned that the trend poses serious environmental and public health risks.
Weak Western Disturbances, Low Rainfall
Dr Gupta also cited weak Western disturbances and poor winter rainfall as major contributors. "With clear skies and low atmospheric moisture, solar radiation directly heats the ground. This sudden temperature rise disrupts ecological balance, accelerates glacier melt, and increases stress on water resources," he said.
Winter rainfall has also been significantly below normal
Normal winter rainfall: 187.1 mm
Recorded this year: 103.2 mm
February rainfall: 85% below normal
Except for the Una district, most regions received deficient rainfall while heatwaves increasing over the years, and long-term data indicate a worrying trend. Between 1984 and 2023, 669 heatwaves were recorded in Himachal Pradesh. The frequency is rising in nearly all months except June and August.
Highest monthly heatwaves: 16 (April 2004)
March record: 14 (March 2021)
Annual rise: Heatwaves increasing by 0.21 per year
Severe heatwaves increasing by 0.14 per year, and meteorologists say temperature patterns in the state are becoming increasingly erratic.
Impact on Agriculture and Ecology
Rising temperatures are threatening Himachal’s fragile mountain ecosystem and farm economy. Dr Harinder Singh Banyal, a biology professor at Himachal Pradesh University, said the sudden heat is disrupting ecosystem cycles, wildlife breeding patterns, and insect activity, potentially destabilising food chains.
Botany professor Nitesh warned that heat stress is altering plant phenology and increasing moisture loss through rapid transpiration. Cash crops like peas, cabbage, and tomatoes face stunted growth, while moisture deficiency may heighten pest attacks. Stone fruits — apples, plums, peaches, and apricots — are witnessing premature flowering.
Experts warn that insufficient chilling hours could affect fruit setting and quality. Rhododendrons, which usually bloom in March–April, have flowered early this year. Rare alpine flowers at higher elevations are also showing abnormal growth patterns. Wheat crops nearing maturity in plains and mid-hill regions face grain shrinkage and weight loss due to sudden heat spikes, with yield losses estimated at 20–25%.
Health Risks Rising
Medical professionals warn that residents in hill regions are particularly vulnerable, as they are not accustomed to extreme heat. Dr Kapil of Shimla District Hospital cautioned that rapid temperature rises increase risks of dehydration, heat stroke, weakened immunity, respiratory illness, and UV-related skin damage.
Precautions advised:
Avoid direct sunlight between 11 AM and 4 PM
Drink plenty of water, lemonade, and ORS
Wear light-colored cotton clothing
Use protective eyewear outdoors
