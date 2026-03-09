ETV Bharat / state

Early March Heatwave Scorches Himachal, Temperatures Soar Far Above Normal

Shimla: An unusual and intense spell of heat swept across Himachal Pradesh in the first week of March, pushing temperatures dramatically above seasonal averages and making the hills feel more like peak summer. Residents across both plains and hill districts reported sweltering conditions, a stark contrast to the region’s typically cool and pleasant early-March weather.

Meteorological data show maximum temperatures rising well above normal levels, with the state currently recording readings 6.8°C above average. Experts say such a sharp spike in temperature at this time of year is highly unusual. In many cities, temperatures have surged 10–15°C above normal, marking the first time in 15 years that early March has resembled the heat of April and May. Instead of the usual mild chill and rainfall, the month has begun under blazing skies.

Cities Record Sharp Temperature Rise

Several towns reported alarming deviations from normal: Una: 33.8°C (6.4°C above normal) — hottest in the state

Kalpa: 11.5°C above normal — highest deviation recorded Shimla: 23.6°C (7.8°C above normal) Manali: 24.8°C (7.6°C above normal)

Tourists traditionally flock to Shimla and Manali to escape the plains’ heat, but even these hill stations are experiencing unusually warm conditions.

Experts Link Heat to Climate Shift

Scientists attribute the phenomenon to climate change and atmospheric factors. Dr Pankaj Gupta, Senior Research Officer at Himachal Pradesh University and an environmental toxicology expert, described the heat as a visible sign of a growing 'climate shift' in the mountains.

According to him, increased carbon emissions have intensified heat trapping in the atmosphere, raising surface temperatures. He warned that the trend poses serious environmental and public health risks.

Weak Western Disturbances, Low Rainfall

Dr Gupta also cited weak Western disturbances and poor winter rainfall as major contributors. "With clear skies and low atmospheric moisture, solar radiation directly heats the ground. This sudden temperature rise disrupts ecological balance, accelerates glacier melt, and increases stress on water resources," he said.

Winter rainfall has also been significantly below normal

Normal winter rainfall: 187.1 mm

Recorded this year: 103.2 mm

February rainfall: 85% below normal

Except for the Una district, most regions received deficient rainfall while heatwaves increasing over the years, and long-term data indicate a worrying trend. Between 1984 and 2023, 669 heatwaves were recorded in Himachal Pradesh. The frequency is rising in nearly all months except June and August.