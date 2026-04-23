IRS Officer’s Daughter Murder: Accused Rahul Meena Sent To 4-Day Police Custody
Police said the accused entered the home, strangled the victim in her study room, and dragged her body downstairs.
Published : April 23, 2026 at 5:04 PM IST
New Delhi: In the case of the murder of an Internal Revenue Service (IRS) officer’s daughter in Delhi, a Saket court has remanded the accused, Rahul Meena, to four days of Delhi Police custody. The police had sought his custody for further investigation and interrogation.
The incident took place on Wednesday morning. Acting swiftly, police arrested the accused, a former domestic help, from a hotel. During questioning, several shocking details have emerged about how the crime was carried out. According to police, the accused entered the house using an extra key and quietly went to the study room on the terrace, where the victim was preparing for civil services exams.
He allegedly strangled her using a mobile phone charging cable and then hit her on the head with a heavy object, rendering her unconscious. He then dragged her blood-soaked body downstairs.
Clothes Changed After Crime
Police said that the accused allegedly sexually assaulted the victim while she was unconscious. He then dragged her to another room where a locker was kept and tried to open its biometric lock using the victim’s fingerprints, but failed.
He then broke open the locker using a screwdriver, stole cash and jewellery, changed his blood-stained clothes and slippers and fled the scene. The entire incident occurred about 30 minutes before the victim’s parents returned home. Police said the accused remained inside the house for around 40 minutes.
Arrested After Multiple Raids
After the crime, the accused fled, prompting police to form multiple teams and conduct raids. He was eventually arrested in a hotel in Delhi.
Joint CP (Southern Range) Vijay Kumar said that during the investigation, police reached the accused’s home in Alwar, where it emerged that he had been involved in a molestation incident a day before the murder. This has raised further concerns about his criminal behaviour.
Senior officers, including DCP (South East) Dr Hemant Tiwari, along with forensic teams, visited the crime scene.
CCTV Footage Helped Crack Case
Police said they received information about the incident around 8:45 AM on Wednesday from Amar Colony. The victim’s parents, both of whom had gone to the gym, found her lying unconscious when they returned. She was declared dead at the hospital.
Suspicion fell on Rahul Meena, who had been dismissed from work around 1.5 months ago. CCTV footage and eyewitness accounts confirmed that he entered the house at 6.39 am and left around 7.20 am. He was later arrested at a hotel in Dwarka.
Further investigation is underway, and multiple cases have been registered against the accused.
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