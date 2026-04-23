ETV Bharat / state

IRS Officer’s Daughter Murder: Accused Rahul Meena Sent To 4-Day Police Custody

New Delhi: In the case of the murder of an Internal Revenue Service (IRS) officer’s daughter in Delhi, a Saket court has remanded the accused, Rahul Meena, to four days of Delhi Police custody. The police had sought his custody for further investigation and interrogation.

The incident took place on Wednesday morning. Acting swiftly, police arrested the accused, a former domestic help, from a hotel. During questioning, several shocking details have emerged about how the crime was carried out. According to police, the accused entered the house using an extra key and quietly went to the study room on the terrace, where the victim was preparing for civil services exams.

He allegedly strangled her using a mobile phone charging cable and then hit her on the head with a heavy object, rendering her unconscious. He then dragged her blood-soaked body downstairs.

Clothes Changed After Crime

Police said that the accused allegedly sexually assaulted the victim while she was unconscious. He then dragged her to another room where a locker was kept and tried to open its biometric lock using the victim’s fingerprints, but failed.

He then broke open the locker using a screwdriver, stole cash and jewellery, changed his blood-stained clothes and slippers and fled the scene. The entire incident occurred about 30 minutes before the victim’s parents returned home. Police said the accused remained inside the house for around 40 minutes.

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