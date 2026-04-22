ETV Bharat / state

IRS Officer’s 21-Year-Old Daughter Found Murdered In Delhi’s Kailash Hills, Probe Underway

New Delhi: A sensational murder case has come to light from the Kailash Hills, East of Kailash, southeast Delhi, where the 21-year-old daughter of a senior Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer was found dead at her residence on Wednesday.

Southeast Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Dr Hemant Tiwari, along with senior police officers and forensic experts, rushed to the spot and an investigation has been launched.

According to police, the woman was found under suspicious circumstances inside her house in the Amar Colony area, following which the authorities were alerted.

Preliminary inquiry suggests that the victim may have been sexually assaulted before being strangled to death, allegedly using the charger cable of a mobile phone. The victim was alone at home at the time of the incident, as her parents had stepped out to go to the gym.

The crime came to light when her parents returned home and found her murdered. Soon after, police were notified, and teams arrived at the scene to begin the investigation.