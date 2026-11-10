ETV Bharat / state

Anti-Corruption Officials Raid Chennai’s Anna Centenary Library Amid Book Purchase Controversy

Chennai: Amid the controversy over irregularities in book purchases at the Periyar Anna Arivulagam Library in Coimbatore, Department of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) officials of the Tamil Nadu government on Monday conducted a surprise inspection at the famous Anna Centenary Library in Kotturpuram in Chennai.

The officials arrived at the library at around 3 pm and inspected files related to books purchased during the previous DMK regime. The raid was conducted on the instructions of State Education Minister Rajmohan, who directed inspections of all major libraries throughout the state.

Action has also been taken to verify the details related to the manner in which the books were purchased and the amount spent on them during the previous regime. According to sources, the Anti-Corruption Department is also planning to conduct a direct investigation into the offices of the publishing houses that distributed the books.

The Anti-Corruption Department officials conducted a surprise inspection at the Anna Centenary Library located on Gandhi Mandapam Road, within the limits of Kotturpuram Police Station in Chennai. The officials checked the details of the books purchased for the library, the documents related to their purchase, and the files maintained for the purpose.

The Periyar Anna Arivulagam Library was inaugurated by the state Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay on October 16. The controversy over the library came to the fore after prominent writer Perumal Murugan alleged that some of the books were created using artificial intelligence technology in a substandard manner.

Murugan, who visited the library on November 3, after examining books, said that historical information was included incorrectly in the books. The controversy is particularly regarding the purchase of more than 1800 books published by Akalvilakku Publishing House, which were displayed at the Tamil section on the fourth floor of the library.

An official complaint was also filed with the Anti-Corruption Department alleging irregularities in the purchase of books, along with a complaint by the DMK. The state School Education Minister Rajmohan said that a thorough investigation will be conducted into the book purchase.

He also ordered that the details of book purchases in all libraries in Tamil Nadu should be examined, and steps are being taken to verify the details of book purchases at major libraries in Tamil Nadu.