ETV Bharat / state

Irregularities In Exams: CB Issues Fresh Summons To Kerala PSC Chairman

A view of the Kerala PSC office premises. ( ETV Bharat )

By PTI 1 Min Read

Thiruvananthapuram: The Crime Branch probing irregularities in examinations and appointments conducted by the Kerala PSC has issued a fresh summons to its chairman, M R Baiju, asking him to appear for interrogation, sources said on Saturday.

Baiju has been directed to appear before the investigation team on November 10. According to Crime Branch officials, he had skipped the second round of interrogation scheduled for Thursday, citing the pendency of a petition filed by the Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC) seeking to quash the case.

The investigation team had questioned Baiju, four PSC members, the commission's secretary and the examination controller last month. The state government had constituted a Crime Branch Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe alleged irregularities in the PSC recruitment examination for posts in the State Planning Board. The investigation found that 10 descriptive questions in Economics, carrying a total of 58 marks, had not been assigned to the appropriate evaluators due to errors in the On-Screen Marking (OSM) system, leaving the answer sheets unevaluated.