Irregularities In Delhi Health Department Procurement Process: ED Seeks Details From DGHS
The DGHS has been asked to furnish full details of medicine procurement, including Oral Rehydration Solution, bedsheets, pillow covers, linen items, and several surgical supplies.
Published : June 25, 2026 at 12:46 PM IST
New Delhi: Expanding its probe into alleged irregularities in the procurement process of the Delhi health department, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has written to the director general of health services (DGHS), seeking all records under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.
The June 23 letter has sought comprehensive procurement details, including tender/bid numbers and the names of the items purchased. The DGHS has been asked to furnish full details of medicine procurement, including Oral Rehydration Solution (ORS), bedsheets, pillow covers, linen items, and surgical supplies like dressings, sutures, cannulas, and gloves.
The anti-money laundering agency is primarily focusing on tenders covering items like medical equipment and daily-use supplies. Key procurements under investigation include portable X-ray machines, C-arm radiological equipment, and anaesthesia workstations, an ED official said.
The agency is also conducting a thorough investigation into the transactions and deals involving the companies and their authorised distributors or vendors who got these contracts. Investigators are zeroing in on the roles of entities such as Prognosys (for portable X-ray machines), Kiran Medical Systems/Trivitron Healthcare (for C-arm equipment), and Dräger (for anaesthesia workstations), along with their associated units.
Furthermore, details on every aspect of the process, including the tendering procedure, technical and financial evaluations, contract awards, supply, inspection, acceptance, and payments made, have been sought.
Vendors had alleged that Dr Vijay Kumar Ranga, the former CMO of the CPA, procured medicines and medical equipment worth over Rs 650 crore without any actual demand, solely to benefit specific vendors. Following the exposure of the matter, Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu removed Dr Vatsala Agarwal from her position as DGHS.
The vigilance department conducted a raid at the CPA office in May and arrested top health department officials in connection with this case.
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