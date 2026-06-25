ETV Bharat / state

Irregularities In Delhi Health Department Procurement Process: ED Seeks Details From DGHS

New Delhi: Expanding its probe into alleged irregularities in the procurement process of the Delhi health department, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has written to the director general of health services (DGHS), seeking all records under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

The June 23 letter has sought comprehensive procurement details, including tender/bid numbers and the names of the items purchased. The DGHS has been asked to furnish full details of medicine procurement, including Oral Rehydration Solution (ORS), bedsheets, pillow covers, linen items, and surgical supplies like dressings, sutures, cannulas, and gloves.

The anti-money laundering agency is primarily focusing on tenders covering items like medical equipment and daily-use supplies. Key procurements under investigation include portable X-ray machines, C-arm radiological equipment, and anaesthesia workstations, an ED official said.