ETV Bharat / state

Irregularities Found At Private Environmental Lab In Bengaluru, Probe Ordered

Bengaluru: Karnataka Forest Minister Ramalinga Reddy on Saturday ordered a comprehensive probe into a private environmental laboratory here after a surprise inspection found several irregularities, including operation without valid pollution control consent, officials said.

He also directed the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) to conduct a thorough inspection of all other such laboratories in the state.

The directives were issued by the minister following his surprise inspection to the Bengaluru Analytics and Research Laboratory Private Limited unit along with high-level officials of the KSPCB, officials said.

According to an official statement, during the inspection, it was observed that the laboratory had obtained prior permission from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF) by stating that there would be three analysts in the laboratory.

However, during the minister's visit, only one analyst was present at the institution. It was observed during the inspection that the other two analysts had not been working at the institution for the past five months, it said.

The laboratory has obtained Consent for Establishment from KSPCB and same expired in 2025 and laboratory was operating without valid consent of the Board, officials said.

"It was noted that the unit had not implemented any proper system for disposing of the waste generated by the laboratory's activities and instead discharging directly into an open pit," it said.