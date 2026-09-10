ETV Bharat / state

All Workers Rescued After Iron Slab Falls At Building Site In Gandhinagar

Gandhinagar: Rescue operation is underway at the site of an under-construction building collapse in the Kudasan area of Gandhinagar on Wednesday ( IANS )

Ahmedabad: All workers trapped after a portion of an under-construction building collapsed in Gujarat's Kudasan area were rescued safely, with the state government reporting zero casualties after a war-footing rescue operation late Wednesday night. Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, who visited both the accident site and Gandhinagar Civil Hospital, said that around 15 workers were initially reported injured in the incident. Two of them were discharged after being found safe, while the remaining injured workers were undergoing treatment at the Civil Hospital. The collapse occurred late Wednesday evening at the construction site of the 'Bosky The Empire' commercial building in Kudasan. A portion of the slab suddenly gave way, trapping workers beneath the debris and prompting the local administration, police and fire brigade teams to launch an immediate rescue operation. Rescue personnel from the Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation, fire brigade and disaster management teams used cranes and other modern equipment to remove the debris and reach the workers trapped underneath. All those rescued were shifted by ambulance to Gandhinagar Civil Hospital for medical treatment. "The timely rescue operation ensured that there were no fatalities in the incident. Senior officials, including Home Department Additional Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kumar, Director General of Police (DGP) Gyanendra Singh Malik, the District Collector, Municipal Commissioner and senior police officials, monitored the operation," the Deputy Chief Minister said.