Iron Pipe Pierces Man’s Chest In Rajasthan, Udaipur Doctors Pull Off Life-Saving Surgery
A truck’s iron pipe pierced his chest and lung, but swift action by Udaipur surgeons turned a near-certain tragedy into survival, reports Kapil Pareek.
Published : April 28, 2026 at 1:55 PM IST
Udaipur: A 32-year-old man from Bhilwara has survived a deadly accident which saw a nine-inch iron pipe pierce through his chest and reached up to his neck after a high-risk, hours-long surgery conducted by doctors at the Super Speciality Hospital attached to RNT Medical College. The patient, doctors say, is stable and recovering fast.
The accident took place on April 24 when the man was riding his motorcycle behind a truck. According to sources, the truck used sudden brakes, causing an iron pipe loaded on it to slide backwards and impale the rider in the chest. The impact was so severe that the pipe had to be cut on the spot before he could be rushed to hospital.
Professor Dr. Kushal Gehlot from the Radiology Department said scans revealed the pipe had shattered ribs, torn through a lung and travelled all the way to the neck. Major blood vessels were also damaged, leading to intense internal bleeding and blood filling the lungs.
Given the severity of the injuries, the cardiothoracic surgery team conducted an intricate operation during which they carefully extracted the L-shaped pipe, repaired damaged blood vessels, treated the injured lung and fixed the fractured ribs. The anaesthesia team played a critical role throughout the procedure, ensuring the patient remained stable.
Doctors say survival in such cases is exceptionally rare. Yet, due to swift medical intervention and coordinated teamwork, the patient is now stable and recovering well. He has started eating normally and is showing signs of improvement.
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