ETV Bharat / state

Iron Pipe Pierces Man’s Chest In Rajasthan, Udaipur Doctors Pull Off Life-Saving Surgery

Udaipur: A 32-year-old man from Bhilwara has survived a deadly accident which saw a nine-inch iron pipe pierce through his chest and reached up to his neck after a high-risk, hours-long surgery conducted by doctors at the Super Speciality Hospital attached to RNT Medical College. The patient, doctors say, is stable and recovering fast.

The accident took place on April 24 when the man was riding his motorcycle behind a truck. According to sources, the truck used sudden brakes, causing an iron pipe loaded on it to slide backwards and impale the rider in the chest. The impact was so severe that the pipe had to be cut on the spot before he could be rushed to hospital.