ETV Bharat / state

Iron Bridge Collapses In Delhi's Roop Nagar, Woman Dead

New Delhi: A 60-foot iron bridge over a 'nala' collapsed in north Delhi's Roop Nagar area on Tuesday morning, killing a woman, an official of the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) said. The woman, who was a beggar around 50 years of age, died when the structure collapsed and she fell into the 'nala' below.

Rescue teams who were at the spot to locate her retrieved her body. She was declared dead at the spot, the DFS officer said. The DFS said it received a call regarding the bridge collapse around 9.30 am, and multiple fire tenders were rushed to the spot.