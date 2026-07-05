Irked Over Absence Of MLAs And TVK Workers, TN Minister Leaves Function Venue In Madurai
Nirmal had been to a function organised by the Govt Lab Technicians Association but left as promptly as he arrived.
Published : July 5, 2026 at 3:52 PM IST
Madurai: Peeved over the absence of MLAs and party workers, Tamil Nadu Minister CTR Nirmal Kumar, left a function at the Madurai Medical College campus, as promptly as he arrived.
Nirmal along with Madurai North MLA Kallanai and Madurai South legislator Gopisan were invited as special guests to a book release function to mark the silver jubilee of Madurai Government Laboratory Technicians Association. While the programme was scheduled to begin at 10 am, Nirmal arrived at the venue at 9.50 am. He was welcomed by the organizers at the gate with a bouquet of flowers. Nirmal entered the hall, greeted the attendees and ascended the stage.
However, the MLAs had not showed up at the function. Nirmal was informed by the event's organisers that the legislators and other dignitaries were slated to arrive soon. However, Nirmal got off the stage and left the venue leaving the organisers stunned.
Usually, party executives attend public events with ministers. But apart from Nirmal and a few others with him, it seems that no party executives came to participate in the event.
Sources said Nirmal was peeved with the absence of TVK MLAs from the event. The minister's side stated that he left immediately as he had to attend an event in Chennai. However, it is believed that the minister was greatly dissatisfied that the TVK members did not attend and welcome him.
Nirmal, Viswanathan and MLAs Kallanai, SR Thanga Pandian, Gopisan, Karthikeyan, Madar Badrudeen and others had participated in the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee meeting held at the Madurai District Collectorate two days ago.
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