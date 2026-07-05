ETV Bharat / state

Irked Over Absence Of MLAs And TVK Workers, TN Minister Leaves Function Venue In Madurai

Madurai: Peeved over the absence of MLAs and party workers, Tamil Nadu Minister CTR Nirmal Kumar, left a function at the Madurai Medical College campus, as promptly as he arrived.

Nirmal along with Madurai North MLA Kallanai and Madurai South legislator Gopisan were invited as special guests to a book release function to mark the silver jubilee of Madurai Government Laboratory Technicians Association. While the programme was scheduled to begin at 10 am, Nirmal arrived at the venue at 9.50 am. He was welcomed by the organizers at the gate with a bouquet of flowers. Nirmal entered the hall, greeted the attendees and ascended the stage.

However, the MLAs had not showed up at the function. Nirmal was informed by the event's organisers that the legislators and other dignitaries were slated to arrive soon. However, Nirmal got off the stage and left the venue leaving the organisers stunned.