ETV Bharat / state

Irked On Being Asked To Not Spit On Road, Ola Driver Thrashes Elderly Man In Thane; Gets Beaten 'Shiv Sena' Style

Thane: An Ola driver from outside the state allegedly assaulted an elderly man for asking him not to spit or litter on the road in Maharashtra's Thane.

The confrontation occurred outside Jupiter Hospital on Tuesday, where the senior citizen, accompanied by his wife, objected to the driver's actions. Enraged, the driver state reportedly beat the elderly man, knocking him to the ground. A video of the assault quickly went viral on social media, highlighting concerns over declining civic sense and rising intolerance in public spaces. The video shows the driver picking up a stone to hit the elderly man. The elderly man reportedly sustained injuries on his leg in the assault.

The video also shows that instead of acknowledging the mistake, the driver flew into a violent rage. Te driver argued that spitting in public spaces was his fundamental right. Witnesses noted that while unleashing the assault, the driver hurled verbal abuses at the victim, shouting, "Yeh Log Aate Kahan Se Hain, English Ki Aulaad" (Where do these people come from, the children of the English).

