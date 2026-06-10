Irked On Being Asked To Not Spit On Road, Ola Driver Thrashes Elderly Man In Thane; Gets Beaten 'Shiv Sena' Style
The driver, in a video, can be seen abusing the elderly man and hitting him brutally near Jupiter Hospital in Thane.
Published : June 10, 2026 at 8:45 PM IST
Thane: An Ola driver from outside the state allegedly assaulted an elderly man for asking him not to spit or litter on the road in Maharashtra's Thane.
The confrontation occurred outside Jupiter Hospital on Tuesday, where the senior citizen, accompanied by his wife, objected to the driver's actions. Enraged, the driver state reportedly beat the elderly man, knocking him to the ground. A video of the assault quickly went viral on social media, highlighting concerns over declining civic sense and rising intolerance in public spaces. The video shows the driver picking up a stone to hit the elderly man. The elderly man reportedly sustained injuries on his leg in the assault.
The video also shows that instead of acknowledging the mistake, the driver flew into a violent rage. Te driver argued that spitting in public spaces was his fundamental right. Witnesses noted that while unleashing the assault, the driver hurled verbal abuses at the victim, shouting, "Yeh Log Aate Kahan Se Hain, English Ki Aulaad" (Where do these people come from, the children of the English).
After the video surfaced through Shiv Sena (Thackeray) office-bearer Sumit Borade and Shiv Sena (Shinde)'s Nitesh Patole, tracked down the driver, apprehended him, and thrashed him in typical 'Shiv Sena' style. They then handed the accused over to Vartak Nagar Police Station and demanded strict legal action against him.
Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has directed the Thane Police Commissioner Ashutosh Dumbre to take action under Section 109 (attempt to murder) of BNS against the driver.
The incident comes amid Mumbai’s stricter enforcement of anti-littering rules by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, which imposes fines of Rs 250 for public spitting and Rs 500 for throwing garbage, with higher penalties for serious violations. While the assault has fueled debates about the state of civic responsibility and public safety in the city.
The viral post has triggered a wave of condemnation online, with thousands calling on both local law enforcement and ride-hailing platforms like Ola to enforce stricter background checks and psychological evaluations for drivers representing their brand.
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