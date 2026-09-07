ETV Bharat / state

Irked At Repeated FIRs, Calcutta HC Mulls Comprehensive Protection For Abhishek Banerjee

Kolkata: Expressing displeasure over repeated FIRs against Trinamool Congress general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, the Calcutta High Court on Monday said it will grant him comprehensive protection if an unjustified case is filed.

The High Court has granted Benrjee interim protection until November 30 regarding two FIRs lodged at Bishnupur police station and one at Rabindranagar police station on July 11 and 23, respectively.

However, Justice Saugata Bhattacharyya has directed him to cooperate with the investigation. The court had previously granted him protection in two earlier petitions.

The court observed that the complaint filed on July 11 relates to a surgery performed on a patient's right leg at the National Medical College in Kolkata on April 25, 2025. Subsequently, the patient's condition deteriorated while under the care of doctors from the 'Sebashray' camp. While this could constitute a case of medical negligence, the court questioned the direct link to Banerjee.

The judge further noted that Abhijit Das aka 'Bobby', a political rival of Banerjee, has filed multiple complaints in the past, including the one from July 4. Consequently, no coercive action can be taken against him until November 30.

Scheduling the next hearing for November 23, the court said police must submit an investigation report. "Banerjee is required to cooperate with the investigation, and any notice for interrogation must be served 48 hours in advance," it added.