Irked At Repeated FIRs, Calcutta HC Mulls Comprehensive Protection For Abhishek Banerjee
Granting interim protection till November 30 in two FIRs filed in July, Justice Saugata Bhattacharyya directed Banejee to cooperate with the investigation, reports Manas Naskar.
Published : September 7, 2026 at 3:07 PM IST
Kolkata: Expressing displeasure over repeated FIRs against Trinamool Congress general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, the Calcutta High Court on Monday said it will grant him comprehensive protection if an unjustified case is filed.
The High Court has granted Benrjee interim protection until November 30 regarding two FIRs lodged at Bishnupur police station and one at Rabindranagar police station on July 11 and 23, respectively.
However, Justice Saugata Bhattacharyya has directed him to cooperate with the investigation. The court had previously granted him protection in two earlier petitions.
The court observed that the complaint filed on July 11 relates to a surgery performed on a patient's right leg at the National Medical College in Kolkata on April 25, 2025. Subsequently, the patient's condition deteriorated while under the care of doctors from the 'Sebashray' camp. While this could constitute a case of medical negligence, the court questioned the direct link to Banerjee.
The judge further noted that Abhijit Das aka 'Bobby', a political rival of Banerjee, has filed multiple complaints in the past, including the one from July 4. Consequently, no coercive action can be taken against him until November 30.
Scheduling the next hearing for November 23, the court said police must submit an investigation report. "Banerjee is required to cooperate with the investigation, and any notice for interrogation must be served 48 hours in advance," it added.
As Banerjee went abroad on September 3 with the Supreme Court's permission for eye treatment, the high court stated that a notice for questioning could be issued to him after his return on September 22.
During the hearing, Banerjee's lawyer Gopal Shankarnarayan moved to quash three FIRs lodged on July 4, 11, and 23.
The judge observed that the court issued an order regarding other FIRs on August 25. "Therefore, the court wishes to examine whether separate orders are required for these specific FIRs. These complaints primarily concern allegations of medical negligence," he added.
When state additional advocate general Rajdeep Majumdar said expired medicines were used at Sebashray, the judge said, "What is the direct link between Abhishek and the allegations? The court is of the view that an investigation should be conducted, but there is no need for custodial interrogation."
Expressing considerable annoyance, the judge said the court will now issue an order stating that no FIR may be filed without the court's permission.
"Enough is enough. The court will not tolerate this. Since May, a series of similar complaints have been filed against the same individual, and the court is compelled to hear these cases. The court is extremely displeased. There may well be a case of medical negligence, but what is the connection to Abhishek Banerjee? There might have been negligence on the part of the doctor. You should investigate and file a charge sheet. Having lost two elections, this Abhijit Das 'Bobby' keeps filing one complaint after another," he noted.
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