ETV Bharat / state

Irish Tourist Dies Of Illness At Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur

Sawai Madhopur: A 40-year-old tourist from Ireland who had been to Ranthambore National Park in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur district fell ill in her hotel and died.

Police said, Mariam Francis had come to Ranthambore with a group of friends on March 25 and was staying in a hotel. The group went on safari twice on Thursday and returned to the hotel, where Francis fell sick after having dinner. A doctor on emergency duty at the district hospital said Mariam was brought to the hospital on Thursday night by the police.

An ECG was conducted on Mariam which confirmed she had died when she was brought to the hospital, said the doctor. He said the cause of the tourist's death can be ascertained only after the postmortem report is received.