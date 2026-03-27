Irish Tourist Dies Of Illness At Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur
Police said Mariam Francis had been on a safari to Ranthambore National Park and fell sick after having dinner in her hotel.
Published : March 27, 2026 at 4:09 PM IST
Sawai Madhopur: A 40-year-old tourist from Ireland who had been to Ranthambore National Park in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur district fell ill in her hotel and died.
Police said, Mariam Francis had come to Ranthambore with a group of friends on March 25 and was staying in a hotel. The group went on safari twice on Thursday and returned to the hotel, where Francis fell sick after having dinner. A doctor on emergency duty at the district hospital said Mariam was brought to the hospital on Thursday night by the police.
An ECG was conducted on Mariam which confirmed she had died when she was brought to the hospital, said the doctor. He said the cause of the tourist's death can be ascertained only after the postmortem report is received.
ASI Roop Singh of Kundera police station said Mariam had been to Ranthambore with her friends. "She was staying at a hotel and last night she fell after having dinner. She was rushed to Apex Ranthambore Sevika Hospital from where she was referred to the district hospital. Mariam was treated at the district hospital but should could not survive," he said.
Singh said Mariam's body has been kept at the district hospital's mortuary. "Police have informed the Irish Embassy and the deceased's family of her death. The postmortem on the body will be conducted only after approval by the Embassy," he said, the matter is being investigated.
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