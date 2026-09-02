Plan To Visit South India From Jammu Kashmir: IRCTC To Run Special Train To Five Destinations
The 13-day Dakshin Bharat yatra train service will start from Jammu Tawi Railway Station on November 14.
Published : September 2, 2026 at 4:16 PM IST
Jammu: If you plan to visit south India from Jammu and Kashmir, there is a good news. For the first time the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is going to conduct a Dakshin Bharat yatra from Jammu to the five destinations of south India in the month of November.
The 13-day yatra onboard the Bharat Gaurav special tourist train will start from Jammu Tawi Railway Station (JAT) on November 14. The tain will return on November 26 and cover five major destinations of south India. Pilgrims will get to visit Ramanathaswamy Temple of Rameshwaram, Meenakshi Temple Madurai and Kanyakumari of Tamil Nadu, Tirupati Balaji temple and Mallikarjun Jyotirlinga temple of Markapur in Andhra Pradesh.
Addressing a press conference here today, IRCTC Joint General Manager Tourism Chandigarh circle, Harsh Deep, said that for the first time a special train will run from Jammu and cover five important spiritual places of south India.
"This journey offers devotees an opportunity to experience India's rich religious and cultural heritage by covering most revered pilgrimage destinations in a single tour. The devotees will not have to change train at any place and the yatra has been designed to provide comfort, convenience and spiritual fulfilment," he said.
The ICRTC Joint GM further informed that after commencing its journey from Jammu the train will have 15 different boarding stations in north and central India and the last station for boarding it will be Virangana Lakshmibai station at Jhansi.
"We have kept room for every class, which include economy, standard and comfort categories. For economy class, the yatris will have non-air conditioned accommodation and transportation and the cost per person will be Rs 26895, in which they will get food and tea. For standard category, the passengers will be provided third AC class in the train, AC accommodation for the night halt and non-AC transportation, wash and change room facility. The cost per person in this category will be Rs 42605. The comfort zone yatris will get Second AC seats in the train and AC accommodation and transportation. The cost per person in this category is Rs 56830," the IRCTC Joint GM said.
IRCTC official said that for economy class there will be a capacity of 480 seats, for standard class the capacity is of 210 seats and 50 seats for comfort category. "The registration for the same has already started and interested devotees could register on IRCTC website and the facility will operate on first-come-first-serve basis," added the official.
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