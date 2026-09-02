ETV Bharat / state

Plan To Visit South India From Jammu Kashmir: IRCTC To Run Special Train To Five Destinations

Jammu: If you plan to visit south India from Jammu and Kashmir, there is a good news. For the first time the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is going to conduct a Dakshin Bharat yatra from Jammu to the five destinations of south India in the month of November.

The 13-day yatra onboard the Bharat Gaurav special tourist train will start from Jammu Tawi Railway Station (JAT) on November 14. The tain will return on November 26 and cover five major destinations of south India. Pilgrims will get to visit Ramanathaswamy Temple of Rameshwaram, Meenakshi Temple Madurai and Kanyakumari of Tamil Nadu, Tirupati Balaji temple and Mallikarjun Jyotirlinga temple of Markapur in Andhra Pradesh.

Addressing a press conference here today, IRCTC Joint General Manager Tourism Chandigarh circle, Harsh Deep, said that for the first time a special train will run from Jammu and cover five important spiritual places of south India.

"This journey offers devotees an opportunity to experience India's rich religious and cultural heritage by covering most revered pilgrimage destinations in a single tour. The devotees will not have to change train at any place and the yatra has been designed to provide comfort, convenience and spiritual fulfilment," he said.