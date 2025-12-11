IRCTC Scam: Rabri Devi Alleges Bias And Procedural Lapses By Judge In Plea To Transfer Case; Next Hearing On Dec 13
Rabri Devi's lawyer argued that Judge Vishal Gogne was not following due procedure and was trying to pronounce judgment in 2026 "by any means".
Published : December 11, 2025 at 9:38 AM IST
New Delhi: Former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi on Wednesday moved the Delhi Rouse Avenue Court requesting shifting of the cases, including the IRCTC hotel scam case, against her to another judge, alleging that the presiding judge is "biased and not following due procedure".
During the hearing, Rabri Devi's lawyer argued that Judge Vishal Gogne was not following due procedure and was trying to pronounce judgment in early 2026 "by any means". He also alleged that during the recent Bihar Assembly elections, Gogne had summoned them to court even at the stage of framing charges.
In view of this, Rabri Devi filed an application in the Rouse Avenue Court seeking to transfer the cases from Judge Vishal Gogne to another judge. Her lawyer claimed that Judge Gogne is "biased" against her and is pushing the case forward in a pre-planned manner.
Notably, the IRCTC scam and the land-for-job scam cases against Rabri Devi are currently before Judge Gogne. Principal and District Judge Dinesh Bhatt has now listed the matter for hearing on Saturday (December 13, 2025).
Earlier this year, on February 28, the CBI said there was sufficient evidence to prosecute the accused in the concerned case. On October 13, the court ordered CBI to frame charges against RJD supremo and former Chief Minister Lalu Yadav, Rabri Devi and their son and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav in IRCTC scam case. When the court sought their responses, all three said they were innocent and would face trial. The court then ordered that charges be framed under IPC sections 428 and 120B, and Section 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act.
It is worth mentioning that on January 28, 2019, the court had granted bail to Lalu Yadav, Rabri Devi and Tejashwi Yadav on personal bonds of Rs one lakh each in the case filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Prior to that, on January 19, 2019, the court had granted regular bail to Lalu Yadav in the CBI case.
This apart, on September 17, 2018, the court had taken cognisance of the chargesheet filed by the ED. In this case, a total of 16 people have been named as accused, including Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi, and Tejashwi Yadav. Others named by the ED include M/s Lara Project LLP, Sarla Gupta, Premchand Gupta, Gaurav Gupta, Nath Mal Kakraniya, Rahul Yadav, Vijay Tripathi, Devki Nandan Tulsiyan, M/s Sujata Hotel, Vinay Kochar, Vijay Kochar, Rajiv Kumar Relan and M/s Abhishek Finance Pvt Ltd.
