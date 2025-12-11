ETV Bharat / state

IRCTC Scam: Rabri Devi Alleges Bias And Procedural Lapses By Judge In Plea To Transfer Case; Next Hearing On Dec 13

New Delhi: Former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi on Wednesday moved the Delhi Rouse Avenue Court requesting shifting of the cases, including the IRCTC hotel scam case, against her to another judge, alleging that the presiding judge is "biased and not following due procedure".

During the hearing, Rabri Devi's lawyer argued that Judge Vishal Gogne was not following due procedure and was trying to pronounce judgment in early 2026 "by any means". He also alleged that during the recent Bihar Assembly elections, Gogne had summoned them to court even at the stage of framing charges.

In view of this, Rabri Devi filed an application in the Rouse Avenue Court seeking to transfer the cases from Judge Vishal Gogne to another judge. Her lawyer claimed that Judge Gogne is "biased" against her and is pushing the case forward in a pre-planned manner.

Notably, the IRCTC scam and the land-for-job scam cases against Rabri Devi are currently before Judge Gogne. Principal and District Judge Dinesh Bhatt has now listed the matter for hearing on Saturday (December 13, 2025).