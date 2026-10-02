ETV Bharat / state

Iranian Corms Take Root In Ladakh To Grow Saffron In Cold Desert

Srinagar: Ladakh is set to cultivate exquisite saffron on nearly 4,000 square meters of land in Leh after planting premium Iranian saffron corms.

The crop, majorly grown in Kashmir’s Karewa in Pampore until now, has been cultivated on a piece of land (Command Area Gate No. 27) at Spituk Pharka in Leh that was barren three months ago, officials said.

The move followed the export of the first consignment of 15,000 lilium stems and Gladiolus from the world’s high-altitude commercial floriculture project in the union territory.

As an ambitious experiment, nearly 800 kilograms of premium Iranian saffron corms (90,000) have been planted over nearly 4,000 square meters of land. Officials said the saffron was cultivated on the barren piece of land after it was recently restored and rejuvenated under “Project Him Sarovar”.

Agriculture experts expect these saffron corms to produce a good quantity of saffron next year. “The high-quality Iranian saffron corms with a circumference of 8 to 10 cm, a diameter of 2.5 to 3 centimeters or larger, and a weight of 10 grams or more, which are considered the best corms, have been planted. These specifications are considered suitable for high-quality saffron production,” they added.

Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena said the saffron plantation has immense potential to strengthen the local economy by introducing another high-value crop under Ladakh’s unique high-altitude agro-climatic conditions.

This, he said, would also bust the myth that saffron cannot be grown in Ladakh and that the barren or degraded land could not be restored.