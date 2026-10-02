Iranian Corms Take Root In Ladakh To Grow Saffron In Cold Desert
The crop grown in Kashmir’s Karewa in Pampore until now has been cultivated on a piece of land at Spituk Pharka in Leh.
Published : October 2, 2026 at 7:16 PM IST
Srinagar: Ladakh is set to cultivate exquisite saffron on nearly 4,000 square meters of land in Leh after planting premium Iranian saffron corms.
The crop, majorly grown in Kashmir’s Karewa in Pampore until now, has been cultivated on a piece of land (Command Area Gate No. 27) at Spituk Pharka in Leh that was barren three months ago, officials said.
The move followed the export of the first consignment of 15,000 lilium stems and Gladiolus from the world’s high-altitude commercial floriculture project in the union territory.
As an ambitious experiment, nearly 800 kilograms of premium Iranian saffron corms (90,000) have been planted over nearly 4,000 square meters of land. Officials said the saffron was cultivated on the barren piece of land after it was recently restored and rejuvenated under “Project Him Sarovar”.
Agriculture experts expect these saffron corms to produce a good quantity of saffron next year. “The high-quality Iranian saffron corms with a circumference of 8 to 10 cm, a diameter of 2.5 to 3 centimeters or larger, and a weight of 10 grams or more, which are considered the best corms, have been planted. These specifications are considered suitable for high-quality saffron production,” they added.
Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena said the saffron plantation has immense potential to strengthen the local economy by introducing another high-value crop under Ladakh’s unique high-altitude agro-climatic conditions.
This, he said, would also bust the myth that saffron cannot be grown in Ladakh and that the barren or degraded land could not be restored.
“Our endeavour is to transform degraded and barren land into productive assets and create new opportunities for our farmers. The introduction of saffron is another important experiment in crop diversification which can open a new avenue for enhancing farmers’ incomes through a premium-value crop,” said Saxena.
Saffron or kesar is believed to have origins in southern Europe and is cultivated in Iran, Spain and Turkey. In India, the expensive spice is exclusively grown in Kashmir’s Karewas in Pampore, with Jammu and Kashmir accounting for about 90 per cent of the country’s total production. In 1859, Godwin-Austin was the first to use the term karewa to refer to a sequence of unconsolidated to semi-consolidated sand-clay-conglomerate.
However, saffron produce has declined over the years due to unregulated conversion of land to urbanisation and climate change.
Between 2019-2024, land dedicated to saffron has shrunk from 4,496 hectares to little over 23,00 ha from 1993 to 2024. Consequently, the annual production has fallen from 17 metric tonnes to 14 MT. Now, its introduction in Ladakh is being undertaken as a pilot project to assess its suitability to the region’s climatic conditions and explore its economic potential, officials said.
The saffron plantation site in Leh is part of the 800 acres of land being restored in the district by bringing fresh water from the adjoining Igoo–Phey irrigation canal. The canal was recently restored and operationalised.
An official said that unutilised or excess water from the canal is being channeled towards the barren land to increase its moisture content and make it suitable for cultivation.
“The Command Area also has four water ponds as part of Project Him Sarovar, which are located adjacent to the site, with a combined storage capacity of around 24 million liters,” he added.
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