Iran War | Maharashtra Government Launches WhatsApp Helpline For Indians Stranded In Middle East

Mumbai: After Israel and the US attacked Iran, the war has impacted all the Gulf countries, leading to the closure of major airports. A large number of Indians, tourists and expats have been stranded in Dubai. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has taken an initiative to help citizens from Maharashtra.

"A flight has been arranged to help as many citizens of Maharashtra who are stranded in Dubai and the United Arab Emirates due to the closure of airspace in the Middle East due to the intense conflict between the Iran-Israel-America," Shinde said.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has been briefed about these developments. The Chief Minister's Office, Maharashtra, in a statement on X, said, "The state government is in touch with various citizens of Maharashtra who are stranded there due to the war situation that has arisen in the Gulf countries. Fadnavis himself is constantly in touch with various agencies and is also in constant touch with the Centre. He has asked State Minister Girish Mahajan to focus on the coordination work. The Centre is also providing all possible help to the Maharashtra Government. The Maharashtra Government has issued a WhatsApp number in coordination with the Indian People's Forum in Dubai, and it is being appealed that those who need help should contact these WhatsApp numbers."

Shinde personally interacted with some of the people who are stuck in this crisis and has intervened to arrange two special Star Air flights. They will take off from Fujairah Airport on Tuesday afternoon. Among the thousands of Indian tourists who had gone to visit Dubai is also a Member of Parliament (MP) from Jalna, Dr Kalyan Kale. He and his family were on a visit, and after the news of war, his workers panicked.

The MP's personal assistant, Pravin Thale, appealed to activists and his well-wishers not to believe the rumours being spread on social media. Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government also received information that a total of seven Indians from Jalna city are stranded in the United Arab Emirates. Five of them are living in Dubai and two in Abu Dhabi.

Thale said, "According to the information given by the concerned, all of them are safe and away from the attack-hit areas." Among the seven residents of Jalna who have been stranded, some are studying in the UAE, while some were on work and like MP Kale, some were travelling.