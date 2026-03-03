Iran War | Maharashtra Government Launches WhatsApp Helpline For Indians Stranded In Middle East
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has arranged two special flights for Maharashtra citizens stranded in Dubai.
Published : March 3, 2026 at 2:03 PM IST
Mumbai: After Israel and the US attacked Iran, the war has impacted all the Gulf countries, leading to the closure of major airports. A large number of Indians, tourists and expats have been stranded in Dubai. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has taken an initiative to help citizens from Maharashtra.
"A flight has been arranged to help as many citizens of Maharashtra who are stranded in Dubai and the United Arab Emirates due to the closure of airspace in the Middle East due to the intense conflict between the Iran-Israel-America," Shinde said.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has been briefed about these developments. The Chief Minister's Office, Maharashtra, in a statement on X, said, "The state government is in touch with various citizens of Maharashtra who are stranded there due to the war situation that has arisen in the Gulf countries. Fadnavis himself is constantly in touch with various agencies and is also in constant touch with the Centre. He has asked State Minister Girish Mahajan to focus on the coordination work. The Centre is also providing all possible help to the Maharashtra Government. The Maharashtra Government has issued a WhatsApp number in coordination with the Indian People's Forum in Dubai, and it is being appealed that those who need help should contact these WhatsApp numbers."
Shinde personally interacted with some of the people who are stuck in this crisis and has intervened to arrange two special Star Air flights. They will take off from Fujairah Airport on Tuesday afternoon. Among the thousands of Indian tourists who had gone to visit Dubai is also a Member of Parliament (MP) from Jalna, Dr Kalyan Kale. He and his family were on a visit, and after the news of war, his workers panicked.
The MP's personal assistant, Pravin Thale, appealed to activists and his well-wishers not to believe the rumours being spread on social media. Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government also received information that a total of seven Indians from Jalna city are stranded in the United Arab Emirates. Five of them are living in Dubai and two in Abu Dhabi.
Thale said, "According to the information given by the concerned, all of them are safe and away from the attack-hit areas." Among the seven residents of Jalna who have been stranded, some are studying in the UAE, while some were on work and like MP Kale, some were travelling.
Jalna district administration has been in touch with them, and their families have been informed of their safety. Now with the two flights being planned, it is being said that they will return to India after the flight services resume.
A total of 164 passengers are expected to arrive at Mumbai Airport from these two flights between 5.30 PM and 7.00 PM today. This includes 84 students of Indira School of Business Studies in Pune as well as other citizens from Thane, Murbad, Ahilyanagar and other cities. Shinde had interacted with these citizens two days ago and assured them of intervention.
"You are all safe, don’t worry, the Maharashtra government and I are firmly with you. All efforts will be made to bring you back home safely,” Shinde had assured them. After this, he took the initiative to bring these 164 passengers back home by maintaining continuous contact with all the relevant central agencies and departments.
Shinde, who has been interacting with even the Maharashtra Mandal in Dubai, told the media, "In the meantime, the Maharashtra Mandal is taking all efforts to provide them with all possible help so that they do not lack anything."
Those stranded in Dubai have also been urged to contact the WhatsApp number: +97150 365 4357.
