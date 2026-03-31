ETV Bharat / state

Iran-Israel-US War | Kashmir's Handicraft Artisans Feel The Heat; Asia's Largest Handmade Carpet Exhibition Called Off

Srinagar: Kashmir's famed handmade crafts are facing a severe hit as global orders have stopped amid the cancellation of upcoming international exhibitions due to the war in West Asia.

The Ministry of Textiles' Carpet Export Promotion Council (CEPC) informed its member carpet sellers in a letter about the postponement of two key exhibitions scheduled for China and Copenhagen. The annual shows Copenhagen Lifestyle Expo in Denmark and Qinghai International Carpet Exhibition in China, which draw manufacturers, buyers and exporters from across the globe were to be held on April 22-26 and June 10-14.

"In view of the prevailing geopolitical tensions and the ongoing conflict, the event organisers have informed the council regarding the postponement of the events," said CEPC Executive Director Dr Smita Nagarkoti. Besides these two key events, Asia's largest handmade carpet Expo, named 'Indian Carpet Expo', scheduled from April 11-14 in New Delhi, has also been postponed.

The decision has been taken "in view of the prevailing global situation arising from the conflict in the Middle East, which is impacting international travel and participation".

Member of the Committee of Administration (COA), CEPC, Sheikh Ashiq said the New Delhi event was cancelled as it would not have drawn serious buyers. Two more exhibitions in Netherland (April 22-24) and the United Arab Emirates (April 12-14) have also been cancelled.

"The revised dates will be announced after a detailed review of the situation," he told ETV Bharat. "Trade has entered silent mode since the war began. Freight charges have increased, cost of raw material has gone up. Buyers are not ready to participate as there is uncertainty across the globe," he added.

Started in 2000, India Carpet Expo is the flagship biannual event of the CEPC, attracting prominent international buyers of handmade carpets, rugs, and floor coverings. Besides Kashmir, over 200 prominent handmade manufacturers and exporters from major carpet-producing regions hailing from Bhadohi, Mirzapur, Varanasi, Agra, Jaipur, and Panipat were to showcase their products at the NSIC Exhibition Complex in the national capital.

The event was expected to attract over 500 overseas buyers from more than 60 countries, said the organisers. Cancellation of these events is going to hit more than four lakh artisans directly or indirectly associated with the Kashmir handicrafts trade, as Europe, the Middle East, and US serve as the key destinations for their items. They include handmade carpets, papier-mâché artefacts, shawls, stoles and hand-carved souvenirs.