Iran-Israel-US War | Kashmir's Handicraft Artisans Feel The Heat; Asia's Largest Handmade Carpet Exhibition Called Off
The impact of the Iran-Israel-USA war is being felt by handicraft artisans in Jammu and Kashmir as they are facing losses.
Published : March 31, 2026 at 8:00 PM IST
Srinagar: Kashmir's famed handmade crafts are facing a severe hit as global orders have stopped amid the cancellation of upcoming international exhibitions due to the war in West Asia.
The Ministry of Textiles' Carpet Export Promotion Council (CEPC) informed its member carpet sellers in a letter about the postponement of two key exhibitions scheduled for China and Copenhagen. The annual shows Copenhagen Lifestyle Expo in Denmark and Qinghai International Carpet Exhibition in China, which draw manufacturers, buyers and exporters from across the globe were to be held on April 22-26 and June 10-14.
"In view of the prevailing geopolitical tensions and the ongoing conflict, the event organisers have informed the council regarding the postponement of the events," said CEPC Executive Director Dr Smita Nagarkoti. Besides these two key events, Asia's largest handmade carpet Expo, named 'Indian Carpet Expo', scheduled from April 11-14 in New Delhi, has also been postponed.
The decision has been taken "in view of the prevailing global situation arising from the conflict in the Middle East, which is impacting international travel and participation".
Member of the Committee of Administration (COA), CEPC, Sheikh Ashiq said the New Delhi event was cancelled as it would not have drawn serious buyers. Two more exhibitions in Netherland (April 22-24) and the United Arab Emirates (April 12-14) have also been cancelled.
"The revised dates will be announced after a detailed review of the situation," he told ETV Bharat. "Trade has entered silent mode since the war began. Freight charges have increased, cost of raw material has gone up. Buyers are not ready to participate as there is uncertainty across the globe," he added.
Started in 2000, India Carpet Expo is the flagship biannual event of the CEPC, attracting prominent international buyers of handmade carpets, rugs, and floor coverings. Besides Kashmir, over 200 prominent handmade manufacturers and exporters from major carpet-producing regions hailing from Bhadohi, Mirzapur, Varanasi, Agra, Jaipur, and Panipat were to showcase their products at the NSIC Exhibition Complex in the national capital.
The event was expected to attract over 500 overseas buyers from more than 60 countries, said the organisers. Cancellation of these events is going to hit more than four lakh artisans directly or indirectly associated with the Kashmir handicrafts trade, as Europe, the Middle East, and US serve as the key destinations for their items. They include handmade carpets, papier-mâché artefacts, shawls, stoles and hand-carved souvenirs.
But Khurshid Wani, an artisan in Srinagar, said that missiles have exploded hundreds of kilometres away from Kashmir, but their impact has reached his home.
"There are some key occasions when we receive payments. One of them is Eid. However, this time, payments were delayed or received partially because dealers did not get their payments from the markets, especially the Gulf countries. This affected ordinary families like ours," he added.
Hailing from an Kashmir family who are into the crafts business since 1860, Mehboob Iqbal Shah is the founder of art and cultural collections. Like him, thousands of his fellow traders from Kashmir travel outside the Valley between October to April-end to run their craft units or showrooms in several parts of the country.
"Last year's Pahalgam attack dried up high-end clients, both domestic and foreigners in Kashmir," said Shah. "But it could not affect us that much, as we continued our trade by selling both our products in retail and wholesale outside the Valley. But since March 1, we have been sitting idly as domestic buyers have vanished due to uncertainty caused by the war," he added.
This has forced many like him to return home a month prior to their scheduled arrival. Stakeholders see this crisis would further decline annual exports, which stood at Rs 733 crore in 2024-25 from Rs 1700 crore over 13 years ago.
"Business is standstill since the war began, and it has caused a crisis for all dealing with the handicrafts sector," said Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) President Javid Ahmad Tenga.
On March 25, the KCCI has handed representation to the Director General of Foreign Trade, extension and relaxation of pre-shipment and post-shipment credit facilities to support exporters facing cash flow issues. "We recommend suspension or deferment of bill crystallisation norms in view of the extraordinary circumstances and request that exporters be provided adequate time to recover payments and stabilise operations," it said.
Read More