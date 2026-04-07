Iran-US-Israel War, Pending Hospital Bills Threaten Key Health Scheme In Jammu Kashmir
An association of the empaneled hospitals claimed that the dues to 135 health centers had touched Rs 295 crore.
Published : April 7, 2026 at 6:06 PM IST
Srinagar: Empanelled health centers across Jammu and Kashmir have warned of suspending treatment to patients under the Ayushman Bharat Sehat scheme from April 15, citing non-payment of dues by the government and the escalating costs due to the ongoing Iran-US-Israel war.
Private Hospitals and Dialysis Centers Association said that the government owes the empanelled 135 health centers Rs 295 crore from over a year despite delivering surgeries, cardiac procedures, and dialysis services to patients.
They stated that suppliers of essential medical equipment and consumables have issued a final deadline of April 15 after which supplies may be halted due to unpaid bills. Expressing inability to continue services without funds, the providers said treatment under the “Golden Card” scheme may stop from April 15 until pending payments are cleared and supply chains are restored.
“Due to non-release of dues for an extended period, our vendors have stopped supplying essential medical consumables, implants, and equipment. This has severely impacted our operational capacity and has effectively left us handcuffed in delivering essential healthcare services,” one of the hospital owners told ETV Bharat.
Citing escalation in costs of medical supplies due to the ongoing US-Iran-US and Israel war, they said that prices have increased by approximately 18-22%, which has further increased their financial burden and the need for urgent payments. “This escalation has made procurement even more challenging in the absence of timely payments,” the owner said.
In a communication to Chief Executive Officer (CEO) State Health Agency J&K, Ananth Dwivedi, the owners have informed him of discontinuing services if their payment is not cleared. “We regret to inform you that we may not be in a position to continue providing medical care under the scheme beyond 15th April due to the exhaustion of available medical supplies,” the Association said in the letter to the CEO.
CEO SHA, Jammu and Kashmir, Dwivedi, and Minister for Health and Medical Education Sakina Itoo didn't respond to comment on the issue.
The association said that they will continue the services if the State Health Agency provides them with a supply of essential medical consumables and implants to ensure uninterrupted services.
Per the SHA, Jammu and Kashmir has 85 lakh registered Ayushman Cards who avail the scheme, while 10104488 are listed as its beneficiaries. The SHA says that 82 percent of the 13 lakh submitted claims have been settled. The Golden Card scheme faced hiccups last year due to unpaid bills to hospitals, forcing the government to suspend five empanelled hospitals and penalize them for denying treatment to the card holders.
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