ETV Bharat / state

Iran-US-Israel War, Pending Hospital Bills Threaten Key Health Scheme In Jammu Kashmir

Srinagar: Empanelled health centers across Jammu and Kashmir have warned of suspending treatment to patients under the Ayushman Bharat Sehat scheme from April 15, citing non-payment of dues by the government and the escalating costs due to the ongoing Iran-US-Israel war.

Private Hospitals and Dialysis Centers Association said that the government owes the empanelled 135 health centers Rs 295 crore from over a year despite delivering surgeries, cardiac procedures, and dialysis services to patients.

They stated that suppliers of essential medical equipment and consumables have issued a final deadline of April 15 after which supplies may be halted due to unpaid bills. Expressing inability to continue services without funds, the providers said treatment under the “Golden Card” scheme may stop from April 15 until pending payments are cleared and supply chains are restored.

“Due to non-release of dues for an extended period, our vendors have stopped supplying essential medical consumables, implants, and equipment. This has severely impacted our operational capacity and has effectively left us handcuffed in delivering essential healthcare services,” one of the hospital owners told ETV Bharat.

Citing escalation in costs of medical supplies due to the ongoing US-Iran-US and Israel war, they said that prices have increased by approximately 18-22%, which has further increased their financial burden and the need for urgent payments. “This escalation has made procurement even more challenging in the absence of timely payments,” the owner said.