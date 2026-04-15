ETV Bharat / state

Madhya Pradesh HC Grants Bail To Youths Accused Of Raising Slogans In Support Of Iran On Social Media

Jabalpur: The Madhya Pradesh high court has granted bail to two youths accused of allegedly raising religious slogans in support of Iran amid the war in West Asia and uploading the same on Instagram.

A single-judge bench of Justice R K Choubey observed in its order that there is insufficient evidence against the accused. The words spoken and the content featured in the reel cannot be construed as promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, caste, place of birth or residence, language, etc, the court said.

Earlier, the prosecution had argued that the controversial reel uploaded on Instagram depicts the petitioners—along with other individuals—extending support to Iran and raising religious slogans, acts which could potentially incite hatred and animosity among the public.

The petitioners—Waseem Khan and Yusuf Mahfooz—in their application filed before the court, had admitted that they had, in fact, uploaded an Instagram reel.

Later on, receiving a complaint regarding the reel, the Kotwali police in Raisen district registered an FIR against them under Section 196(1) (a) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. They were arrested and sent to judicial custody on March 8.