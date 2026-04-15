Madhya Pradesh HC Grants Bail To Youths Accused Of Raising Slogans In Support Of Iran On Social Media
The court observed that there is insufficient evidence against the two accused
Published : April 15, 2026 at 12:33 PM IST
Jabalpur: The Madhya Pradesh high court has granted bail to two youths accused of allegedly raising religious slogans in support of Iran amid the war in West Asia and uploading the same on Instagram.
A single-judge bench of Justice R K Choubey observed in its order that there is insufficient evidence against the accused. The words spoken and the content featured in the reel cannot be construed as promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, caste, place of birth or residence, language, etc, the court said.
Earlier, the prosecution had argued that the controversial reel uploaded on Instagram depicts the petitioners—along with other individuals—extending support to Iran and raising religious slogans, acts which could potentially incite hatred and animosity among the public.
The petitioners—Waseem Khan and Yusuf Mahfooz—in their application filed before the court, had admitted that they had, in fact, uploaded an Instagram reel.
Later on, receiving a complaint regarding the reel, the Kotwali police in Raisen district registered an FIR against them under Section 196(1) (a) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. They were arrested and sent to judicial custody on March 8.
On behalf of the petitioners, the court was told that the case was registered against them by a person adhering to a specific ideology.
In his order, Justice R K Choubey observed that a perusal of the case diary makes it evident that the offence was registered solely on the basis of an Instagram reel.
It appears that the police have registered a case against the petitioners despite lacking sufficient evidence regarding the alleged offence. The court then granted bail to both petitioners.
The prosecution, on the other hand, opposed the bail application of the two youths. It argued that the investigation into the case is ongoing, and there is a possibility that further evidence could be destroyed.
Also Read:
Bhojshala Dispute Case: Madhya Pradesh HC Bench To Inspect Site Before April 2 Hearing
Analysis: As Iran War Eats Into India's Urea Supply, What Are Our Options