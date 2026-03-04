ETV Bharat / state

Iran War: 164 Maharashtrians Stranded In UAE Land In Mumbai On Special Flights Arranged By Eknath Shinde

Tourists from Maharashtra stranded in UAE lands at at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport In Mumbai on Tuesday, Mar 03, 2026. ( ETV Bharat )

Mumbai: A total of 164 tourists from Maharashtra stranded in the UAE due to the US-Israel-Iran conflict landed in Mumbai on Tuesday night in the two aircraft arranged by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Two aircraft carrying 76 and 88 tourists landed at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport here at around 10 pm. These included 84 students from the Pune-based Indira School of Business Studies and residents from Thane, Ahilyanagar, and Pune, a Shiv Sena functionary said.

The special fights were arranged by Shinde, who heads the Shiv Sena, the party leader said. Earlier on Tuesday, Shinde's office in a statement said that two flights carrying stranded Maharashtra residents would take off for Mumbai from the UAE’s Fujairah Airport at 3.30 pm and 4.30 pm. The deputy chief minister has been in constant touch with those from the state stranded in the UAE since the West Asia conflict started on Saturday.

The Shiv Sena, headed by Shinde, had deputed three of its MLAs, Murji Patel, Dilip Lande and Mangesh Kudalkar, to receive the passengers on their arrival from the UAE. Upon arriving at the Mumbai airport, the returnees cheered, "Ganpati Bappa Morya," and thanked Shinde for his help during this time of need.

“Shiv Sena succeeded today in bringing back to the homeland many citizens of Maharashtra who were stranded in Dubai. The passengers who departed from Fujairah Airport returned safely to Mumbai tonight,” Shinde said in a post on X, crediting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for their leadership.