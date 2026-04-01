West Asia Conflict Takes Toll On Watermelon Farmers Of Chhattisgarh
Owing to halt in exports, the farmers of the state are selling their produce at throwaway prices in the local market.
Published : April 1, 2026 at 8:28 PM IST
Raipur: The conflict in West Asia has taken its toll on watermelon farmers who are forced to sell their produce at throwaway prices.
Export of the fruit has halted since the outbreak of the conflict and the farmers, now left with tonnes of the fruit, are disposing off their stock at throwaway prices.
Watermelons are much in demand in Gulf countries during summer. Had it not been for the war, the farmers of Chhattisgarh would have started exporting their produce for a handsome return.
Previously, watermelons from Chhattisgarh were shipped abroad via the Mumbai port, which is now closed. Farmers have suffered a loss of approximately Rs 300 crore due to the lack of watermelon exports. Additionally, watermelons imported from Gujarat, Odisha, and Uttar Pradesh have further increased the market supply.
"As soon as the war began, all routes to Gulf countries were closed, which has completely halted watermelon exports, said T Srinivas Reddy, president, Wholesale Vegetable Market
Due to the halt in exports, the market is flooded with watermelons. Due to the halt in exports, watermelons are being sold in the local market, causing prices to fall. The fruit which was sold for wholesale price of Rs 20 to Rs 25 per kg, is now being sold for Rs 7 to Rs 8 per kg.
The retail price of the fruit too has fallen drastically from Rs 40 to Rs 50 per kg to Rs 15 to Rs 20 per kg.
According to experts from Indira Gandhi Agricultural University, the crop is the main source of income for farmers during the summer, but this time the situation is dire. Farmers cultivate watermelons in the riverside areas of Chhattisgarh, including Mahasamund, Gariaband, Raipur, as well as in the Sarangarh area of Raigarh district. Watermelon is cultivated on approximately 12,000 acres in the areas. Each acre produces approximately 35 to 40 tonnes of watermelon.
"Watermelon production begins in February and continues till May. The cultivation stops as soon as the rains begin," said Dr Hemant Panigrahi, fruit scientist at Indira Gandhi Agricultural University
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