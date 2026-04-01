ETV Bharat / state

West Asia Conflict Takes Toll On Watermelon Farmers Of Chhattisgarh

Raipur: The conflict in West Asia has taken its toll on watermelon farmers who are forced to sell their produce at throwaway prices.

Export of the fruit has halted since the outbreak of the conflict and the farmers, now left with tonnes of the fruit, are disposing off their stock at throwaway prices.

Watermelons are much in demand in Gulf countries during summer. Had it not been for the war, the farmers of Chhattisgarh would have started exporting their produce for a handsome return.

Previously, watermelons from Chhattisgarh were shipped abroad via the Mumbai port, which is now closed. Farmers have suffered a loss of approximately Rs 300 crore due to the lack of watermelon exports. Additionally, watermelons imported from Gujarat, Odisha, and Uttar Pradesh have further increased the market supply.

"As soon as the war began, all routes to Gulf countries were closed, which has completely halted watermelon exports, said T Srinivas Reddy, president, Wholesale Vegetable Market