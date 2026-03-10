Iran-Israel War Disrupts Basmati Exports From Jammu Kashmir; Farmers, Millers Face Losses
The premium quality rice from RS Pura holding a GI Tag is mostly exported to the Gulf and European markets.
Published : March 10, 2026 at 3:43 PM IST
By Mohd Ashraf Ganie
Jammu: The ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel is beginning to impact India’s agricultural export sector with traders in Jammu’s R.S. Pura, famous for its premium-quality basmati rice, reporting major disruptions in shipments to international markets.
R.S. Pura Jammu basmati,which holds a Geographical Indication(GI)tag and is globally renowned for its aroma and quality, is exported in large quantities every year to Gulf countries, Europe and other international destinations. However, exporters say the escalating tensions in the Middle East have halted several consignments,leaving shipments stranded either in transit or at various ports.
According to traders the basmati rice is currently stuck due to uncertainty in shipping routes to Iran and other Gulf markets The region is among the largest buyers of basmati rice widely used in popular dishes such as biryani.
Balwinder Singh owner of Sher i Kashmir Agro Product Rice Mill in R.S. Pura told ETV Bharat that his mill alone exports around 20,000 quintals of rice annually to Gulf and European countries He said the conflict has brought exports to a complete standstill our rice consignments are halted and payments are pending in Delhi Farmers are in trouble because we are unable to clear their dues on time.
He added that millers and traders have written to Union External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar and Jammu and Kashmir Food Minister Satish Sharma seeking government intervention and relief including a waiver of loan interest rates for affected exporters.
The disruption has also triggered a sharp fall in basmati prices in the market. Traders say prices have dropped by around ₹600 per quintal causing financial losses to farmers, millers and exporters.
“The rice crop was harvested in November,and February March is usually the peak export season. Because of the war,the entire export chain has been affected, and our industry is facing heavy losses," he added.
