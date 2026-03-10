ETV Bharat / state

Iran-Israel War Disrupts Basmati Exports From Jammu Kashmir; Farmers, Millers Face Losses

By Mohd Ashraf Ganie

Jammu: The ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel is beginning to impact India’s agricultural export sector with traders in Jammu’s R.S. Pura, famous for its premium-quality basmati rice, reporting major disruptions in shipments to international markets.

R.S. Pura Jammu basmati,which holds a Geographical Indication(GI)tag and is globally renowned for its aroma and quality, is exported in large quantities every year to Gulf countries, Europe and other international destinations. However, exporters say the escalating tensions in the Middle East have halted several consignments,leaving shipments stranded either in transit or at various ports.

According to traders the basmati rice is currently stuck due to uncertainty in shipping routes to Iran and other Gulf markets The region is among the largest buyers of basmati rice widely used in popular dishes such as biryani.